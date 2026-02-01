Shefali Bagga slams ‘disgusting’ AI posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘The way trolls treat girls is shameful’

Expressing her disappointment, Shefali wrote, “This is disgusting! The way these trolls treat girls is so shameful. Get a life. Classic representation of our mentality.”

On Saturday, Shefali took to Instagram to hit back at the viral posters. She shared the AI-generated image, which featured Chahal with his ex-wife and other women he’s been linked to, on her Instagram Stories, along with a note calling out the trend.

Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Bagga sparked dating rumours after being spotted with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in Mumbai. The buzz escalated when AI-generated Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon–themed posters featuring Chahal, his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma , RJ Mahvash, and Shefali went viral. Now, Shefali has expressed her displeasure over being dragged into such speculation, calling it “disgusting.”

The posters, originally created by graphic designer Vijay Kumar Baria (@vijaycreationn) which has now been deleted, even caught the attention of Chahal.

Reacting sarcastically to the posters, Chahal quipped, "2-3 reh gai Admin do better research next time. (Two or three are still missing, admin, do better research next time).”

Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with Shefali Bagga Last month, Chahal found himself back in the gossip spotlight after he was spotted in Mumbai with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga. The duo was seen stepping out together after dinner, with clips and photos shared by fan pages and circulating on social media, fuelling fresh speculation. There were no public comments, no Instagram stories, and no official clarifications from either side.

The sighting followed buzz around Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s bond, which drew attention after the two quietly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chahal was previously married to Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and reality show star. They got married in 2020. They separated in 2024, and their divorce was finalised last year.