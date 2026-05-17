Shefali Shah on raising two sons amid alpha male debate: Our daughters will be safe if our sons are raised right

Shefali Shah shared her candid opinions about motherhood and parenting. The actor was in conversation with Lily Singh in her podcast, when she was asked about raising two sons, when so much debate about ‘alpha male’ is around in society. The actor spoke unapologetically about how she has tried to instill values in her sons and would hope that her sons turn out decent when they are older. (Also read: ‘Don’t have kids, just have dogs': Shefali Shah shares an advice on marriage and children for young women)

What Shefali said

Shefali Shah has two sons: Aryaman Shah and Maurya Shah, from her marriage to director Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

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The actor has two sons: Aryaman Shah and Maurya Shah, from her marriage to director Vipul Amrutlal Shah. When Lilly asked about the constant noise on the 'alpha male' and 'traditional wife' narrative, the actor said, “Our daughters will be safe if our sons are raised right. I figured this one line which I told them, which I think works for everyone. You treat others the way you are expected to be treated yourself. It is really just as simple as that. There is nothing more and nothing less. The rest… there is a lot of noise. Would you like to be treated like this? No? Don't do it to another person.”

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to add, “Did I succeed? I will only know by the time they are 30. They are growing. They are going to have their own points of view. They are going to want to refute everything that an adult, a parent, or a mother says. And they are going to question it. They are going to be conflicted… If they are going to behave badly, I am not going to take responsibility for it. I cannot. I did my best… but everytime the child behaves badly… That person has a mind of their own. I did as well as I could. I think they (her sons) turned out half-decent.” More about Shefali {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add, “Did I succeed? I will only know by the time they are 30. They are growing. They are going to have their own points of view. They are going to want to refute everything that an adult, a parent, or a mother says. And they are going to question it. They are going to be conflicted… If they are going to behave badly, I am not going to take responsibility for it. I cannot. I did my best… but everytime the child behaves badly… That person has a mind of their own. I did as well as I could. I think they (her sons) turned out half-decent.” More about Shefali {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shefali got married to filmmaker Vipul Shah in a low-key ceremony in 2000. They share two sons together: Aryaman and Maurya. She was earlier married to actor Harsh Chhaya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shefali got married to filmmaker Vipul Shah in a low-key ceremony in 2000. They share two sons together: Aryaman and Maurya. She was earlier married to actor Harsh Chhaya. {{/usCountry}}

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Shefali was last seen in Delhi Crime season 3. Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the show also starred Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sayani Gupta and Mita Vashisht in key roles. The series follows DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, played by Shefali, as she returns to Delhi to investigate a major case involving missing girls. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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