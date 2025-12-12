Shefali Shah shares fun dance video with husband Vipul Shah on 25th wedding anniversary, talks about ‘divorce, distance’

Actor Shefali Shah shared a fun dance video with her husband-film producer and director Vipul Shah, as they clocked their 25th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Shefali posted the clip along with a long note talking about their married life. Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah got married in December 2000.

Shefali Shah shares dance video with Vipul Shah

In the video, Shefali and Vipul danced to the hit song Tum Tum from the film Enemy. Sharing the video, Shefali wrote about how she and Vipul recently chose to travel. She said, "5 years of marriage. Miles of ground covered. 45,000 feet above sea level. One celebration. Heading to one holiday. Two seats together but I chose to get myself another seat even though it wasn’t next to him. I like a window seat and he prefers aisle for better leg space. (In this aircraft, there was only one seat next to the window, no aisle)."

Shefali talks about her and Vipul's married life

"No drama, just comfort for both of us. Yes, a lot may say what’s a little discomfort for togetherness. Sure. But dismissing your wish or your comfort is not a testimony of a good marriage. The intensity of love doesn’t depend on the basis of sharing an armrest. Just coz we didn’t sit together doesn’t mean we are getting divorced. Because space doesn’t mean distance. Togetherness doesn’t mean claustrophobia. Bond doesn’t mean binding. And compromising single-handedly is not companionship," she added.

She shared that their married life has seen its share of highs and lows. "Our marriage, like many, has been full of ups and downs, easy and difficult, immense unbridled joy and excruciating pain. But through thick and thin, of our bodies, wallets, patience, tolerance and love, we have survived it all. For better or worse of moods, temperaments, ego, adjustments and growth," Shefali wrote.

"If this sounds like a perfect marriage, it’s far from it. We have danced together for 25 years. Sometimes in sync, sometimes out of sync. Sometimes I lead, and he follows, and sometimes it’s vice versa. Sometimes we have also stepped onto each other’s toes and tripped. But we’ve always picked each other up (after laughing)," further wrote.

"Happily ever after was and still is the goal, but not realistically possible 24/7, 365 days a year. But we know together our chances of happily ever after are far higher. And thank God and touchwood for that. And of course, our sunshine boys have been our Fevicol ka jod (Fevicol's strength). #HappyAnniversary #25thAnniversary #Love," concluded her note.

About Shefali's personal life, her latest project

In December 2000, Shefali married Vipul. They are parents to two sons-- Aryaman and Maurya. She was earlier married to actor Harsh Chhaya.

Shefali was recently seen in Delhi Crime Season 3 as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi. The new season also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji. Delhi Crime Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.