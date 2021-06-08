Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shefali Shah wishes Vipul Shah on birthday with unseen wedding pic: 'I wouldn't choose anyone else'
Shefali Shah wishes Vipul Shah on birthday with unseen wedding pic: 'I wouldn't choose anyone else'

Actor Shefali Shah on Tuesday shared a throwback picture from her wedding with producer Vipul Amrutal Shah to wish him on his birthday.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:17 PM IST

Actor Shefali Shah on Tuesday walked down memory lane and shared a picture from her wedding with producer Vipul Amrutal Shah on the occasion of his birthday.

In the picture, Vipul can be seen putting traditional vermilion (sindoor) on Shefali's forehead. Shefali also wrote an adorable message for her husband to mark his birthday.

"Through thick and thin, more hair, less hair, past present future, ups and downs, fights and making up, understanding and misunderstanding, weakness to strength, disdain to love, agreements and disagreements, from good cop to bad cop... I wouldn't choose anyone else. Happy birthday," Shefali, who shares two sons with Vipul, posted.

Apart from the wedding picture, Shefali has also posted a few other images of the duo. On her Instagram Story, she wished Vipul a happy birthday by writing 'Love you Mr. Halo-gen(t)'.

Shefali is on a roll with the success of Netflix's short film Ankahee. She will be next seen in Delhi Crime 2 and Doctor G.

Through the second wave of Covid 19, she had been busy trying to arrange Covid relief resources using her social media handles.

