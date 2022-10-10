Shehnaaz Gill reacts after eager fan tries to grab hold of her for picture at airport: ‘Tujhe kya laga dost hai?'

Shehnaaz Gill is always ready to click pictures with her fans at airport; but the actor was taken aback during her recent appearance after a fan tried to grab hold of her for a picture. She still obliged the fan for a picture, but also teased him for getting too close to her. Fans praised Shehnaaz for keeping her cool and said she is her own ‘protector’. Also Read| Shehnaaz Gill walks the red carpet in saree, fans can't take eyes off her

Shehnaaz Gill was in Bengaluru on Sunday for Filmfare Awards South 2022. As she returned to Mumbai on Monday, fans approached her for pictures. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of the actor being surrounded by her fans.

A man moved his hands towards Shehnaaz's shoulder while she was standing still to get a picture clicked with him. Shehnaaz looked a bit shocked and immediately pulled away, while the fan also folded his hands and apologised.

The paparazzi also asked the fan to maintain distance, while Shehnaaz got her pictures clicked with him, as well as other fans. As she started moving away, Shehnaaz turned toward fans and asked, "Tujhe kya laga mera dost hai (What did you think you are my friend)?"

Praising Shehnaaz, a fan commented on the video, "She is her self-protector." Another wrote, "Fan should maintain respectable distance… love respect Shehnaaz Gill." A third one wrote, "She is too funny, but like a boss lady."

Shehnaaz got a lot of praise from her fans on Sunday night as well as she attended Filmfare Awards South in a silk saree. She was clicked with R Madhavan and some fans at the event. In one of the videos from the event, she was also spotted chatting with Sai Pallavi, who whispered something in Shehnaaz's ear.

Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Jassi Gill, Pooja Hegde, and Raghav Juyal among others. She previously said that she has around 4-5 films in the pipeline.

