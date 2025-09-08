Shekhar Suman says he ‘crumbled, didn't want to live’ after son Aayush Suman's death: ‘I went through severe depression’

Actor Shekhar Suman has penned a long note as he spoke about his late son, Aayush Suman, and the difficult time his family had to go through after his death. Taking to Instagram, Shekhar said that he and his wife Alka "went through severe depression and despair for years." Shekhar Suman with his wife and late son.

Shekhar Suman remembers late son Aayush Suman

The actor also said that his son Adhyayan Suman has been their great source of strength and has become the reason they live. Shekhar also posted an old family photo featuring himself, Alka and a young Adhyayan Suman. While Shekhar and Adhyayan wore matching black suits, Alka was seen in a traditional outfit.

Shekhar talks about wife Alka, son Adhyayan

Sharing the post, Shekhar captioned it, "We just came out of the greatest tragedy of our lives, having lost our elder son Aayush to a rare heart ailment. Things were very difficult. Alka and I went through severe depression and despair for years. Adhyayan was and is our great source of strength. He became the reason to live."

Shekhar calls Alka ‘Rock of Gibraltar’

Shekhar said that when Aayush died, he crumbled, but Alka was "stronger than him." "We see Aayush in him. Addy was too small to understand the magnitude of this tragedy. Alka was stronger than me. I crumbled and did not want to live. But Alka gave me a lot of support and kept the family together, standing like the rock of Gibraltar," concluded his note.

Farah Khan reacts to Shekhar's post

Reacting to the post, filmmaker Farah Khan said, "Shekharrrrr n Alka is still the rock." A fan said, "It just breaks my heart, every time I think that the man who made us laugh in one of the best comedy dramas of Indian television, Dekh Bhai Dekh, was suffering from such a big personal tragedy." "In his life, Aayush had a great family, sir. Especially a great dad," read a comment. A person wrote, "It's not easy to get ourselves ready after such a tragic, heartbreaking incident. More power to you and your family."

When Shekhar talked about his late son

Last year, in an interview with ABP News, Shekhar talked about the time when Aayush was diagnosed with Endomyocardial Fibrosis (EMF). “After we ran tests, we realised he had Endomyocardial Fibrosis (EMF), it is rare. We were told he had only 8 months to live; we felt like we would die too. He lived for four years," he had said.

"There hasn’t been a religious place I didn’t visit or medicine I didn’t try. There can be nothing more heartbreaking than a parent seeing their child dead; the wound has only deepened with time,” he had added. Aayush died at the age of 11 on April 3, 1995.