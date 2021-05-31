Sherni teaser: Vidya Balan is woman on a mission in Amit Masurkar's follow-up to Newton

Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser of their upcoming drama, Sherni. Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, the film is directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame.

In the teaser, Vidya is seen as a forest officer flanked by policemen as they walk through a forest area. A close up shows her looking earnestly at the forest, as if searching for something important. "Jungle kitna bhi ghana kyu na ho, sherni apna rasta dhund hi leti hai (No matter how dense the forest may be, the lioness finds her way)," Vidya is heard saying in the teaser.

The movie is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. It also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi. The trailer will be out on June 2.

Amit Masurkar's second film, critically-acclaimed Netwon, starred Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi and was India's official entry for the 90th Academy Awards. It was about a government employees who is posted in a Naxal-controlled town in Chattisgarh on election duty.

Speaking about his choice of films and how Bollywood has been criticised for not thinking outside the box too often, Amit had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “A lot of our films aren’t doing well these days because we aren’t doing anything daring. And then, when someone goes out of their way to do something interesting, people have a problem with it. They also look forward to the film not doing well, so that they can criticise the maker for making it."

Vidya was last seen in Shakuntala Devi with Sanya Malhotra. She played the mathematics genius who was famous for her 'computer brain'.