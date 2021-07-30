Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan: 'Two army majors were on sets to ensure we were doing the right thing'

Filmmaker Vishnuvardhan has said that he was not skeptical of any backlash while working on the film, Shershaah, which traces the journey of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra.

Asked if he was apprehensive of committing a mistake and then face backlash later, the Shershaah director told Hindustan Times in an interview, "I do not think we would actually think about that. Because the Indian Army supported us. General YK Joshi sir's inputs, in fact we had two of them. Two of the army majors were on the sets to make sure were doing the right thing."

"With the support of the family as well, especially brother Vishal Batra, who has already seen the film, and was with us throughout..right from the scripting stage of the film. The ministry of defense watching the film, giving you a clearance. You never try to do anything that is wrong. Whatsoever, even the slightest hint of it. We were trying to be as genuine as possible. I do not think there is anything that will crop up, unless you try to create something," he added.





Sidharth Malhotra, who essays the titular role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, also said, "Yes, we have got the family covered. The army's support, that is the reason why we are here today. They have both seen the film, actually not the family only the brother Vishal has seen the film."

Vishnuvardhan concluded saying, "I do not think there will be any problem, because I have been as honest as possible."

Shershaah will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra. It is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.