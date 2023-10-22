Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra perform Kanya Puja with daughter Samisha on Ashtami. Watch

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating Ashtami by performing Kanya Puja with their three-year-old daughter Samisha. The actor posted a video of the couple performing puja at home as the little Samisha playfully blessed her parents. Shilpa and Raj also have an 11-year-old son, Viaan. (Also Read: Here's when Rohit Shetty's streaming debut Indian Police Force will premiere on Prime Video) Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra perform the Kanya Puja with Samisha

Shilpa and Raj's Kanya Pooja

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share a video of her and Raj performing the Kanya Pooja with Samisha. All three of them were dressed in traditional attires. Shilpa wore a purple salwar suit with the dupatta wrapped around her head. Raj wore a dark blue kurta and white pyjama and Samisha twinned with Shilpa, wearing a purple kurti and white pajama. Viaan was also spotted, wearing a red bandhni kurta and white pajama.

Shilpa wrote in the caption, “On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today, we performed the Kanya puja with our very own DEVI, Samisha (heart emoji) (blessed emoji) (namaste emoji) Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri today and her nine divine forms (namaste emoji).”

Shilpa's younger sister and actor Shamita Shetty commented on the post, “Lil munchkin (red heart emoji).”

Raj and Shilpa

Shilpa made her Bollywood debut 30 years ago opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Abbas-Mustan's blockbuster romantic thriller Baazigar. She went on to become an A-list actor and a producer. She tied the knot with Raj, a businessman, in 2009. They gave birth to their first child, son Viaan, in 2012. They had a daughter, Samisha, via surrogacy in 2020.

Shilpa will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Indian Police Force, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The show will premiere on Prime Video India on January 19, 2024. Raj will also make his acting debut next month with a biopic in which he will play himself and depict his time in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, where he was an undertrial in a pornography case. UT69 is slated to release in cinemas on November 3.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON