Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty can't push the 'pause button' on her life amid Raj Kundra scandal, shares inspirational quote
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty can't push the 'pause button' on her life amid Raj Kundra scandal, shares inspirational quote

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a quote about living every moment despite life's stresses, amid the controversy surrounding her husband, Raj Kundra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty recently returned to work amid the Raj Kundra controversy.

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared an excerpt from a book, amid her ongoing domestic troubles. The paragraph highlighted the importance of not pausing due to adversities, and continuing to live fully even if 'life becomes stressful'.

Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, is under the scanner for having alleged connections to a pornography racket. He was remanded in judicial custody for several days. Shilpa, who returned to work recently, posted the image on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. "Live every moment," her sticker read.

"We can't push the 'pause' button on our lives. Every day counts, whether we're doing our best or our worst. Even if we could call a time out when life becomes stressful, would we really want to? Our life's clock keeps ticking no matter what. The only thing we truly have is time. Better to live every moment than to lose that time forever. As much as I may want to call a time out in my life, I will live every moment as fully as I can," read the book excerpt in her post.

RELATED STORIES
A screengrab of Shilpa Shetty's post.

This isn't the first time that Shilpa has conveyed her feelings through an excerpt. Previously, she posted a quote about 'faith'. It read, "Faith involves a leap of imagination. Real faith also involves a searching, a desire to find answers to life's most difficult questions. We may have faith that follows the teachings of an organised religion, or we may have faith we have acquired through our own experiences and study. In either case, we do not betray our faith when we continue to search for meaning. Rather, we deepen and strengthen it. My faith sustains me--and leads me on a continuous search for more knowledge."

Also read: Shamita Shetty gets emotional at Shilpa Shetty's video message: 'Big Brother or Bigg Boss just fall into our lives'

Shilpa Shetty recently returned as one of the judges on the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, after having taken some time off in the aftermath of Raj's arrest. The businessman, along with several others, was taken into custody in July. Shilpa in her sole statement on the matter had said, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. My stand… I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

