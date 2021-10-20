Shilpa Shetty checks into luxury hotel in Goa for her work trip. See inside pics

Shilpa Shetty is currently in Goa, where she switched the ‘work mode’ on. The actor has been sharing videos and pictures from the trip on her Instagram Stories and even tagged MansionHaus, a luxury hotel in Goa, to hint at her stay in the state.

On Tuesday evening, Shilpa shared videos of the sun setting with the hashtags ‘Goa diaries’ and ‘work mode’. She also teased that ‘something' is 'coming soon’. She then posted a picture clicked at the hotel. In the picture, Shilpa poses by a wooden dining table set, wearing a floral printed dress and pair of sunglasses.

The table was placed in an airy room, with the flooring made of wood and the roof channelling Goa's popular shacks. Shilpa then shared a picture of her breakfast spread with the hashtags, ‘Goa diaries’ and ‘Breakfast girl’. The picture gave a glimpse of the outdoor pool and the white decor of the resort.

Shilpa Shetty shares pics from Goa.

Here are a few pictures of other rooms at the hotel:

According to the hotel's website, the property offers four kinds of rooms - Deluxe Pool Access Room, Superior Pool Access Suite, Superior Jacuzzi Suite and Deluxe Plunge Pool. Deluxe Pool Access Room is the most affordable of them all, costing ₹18,000 per night currently. The rates take a dip in the off-season.

Meanwhile, Shilpa made headlines earlier this week for her new haircut. The actor, taking to Instagram, shared a video in which she revealed she had got an undercut. In the video, she was seen tying her hair up into a messy bun when the cut was revealed. She also shared a video showing her getting the cut.

She confessed that going for the buzz cut ‘took a lot of gumption’ and that her hairstylist was more scared about it than her.