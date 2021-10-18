Shilpa Shetty gets undercut, says it ‘took a lot of gumption, won’t lie’. Watch

Shilpa Shetty has given herself a makeover. She took to her Instagram and revealed that she's gotten an undercut.

In an Instagram reel shared on Monday, Shilpa stood in her gym and was styling her hair into a messy bun when she revealed her new hairstyle. She wore a grey tank top and a pair of track pants. The video also showed her warming up for a workout session.

Sharing the video, Shilpa confessed that it ‘took a lot of gumption, won’t lie.’ She also shared details of her workout regime. “You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats’. It works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm-&-leg coordination, speed & agility, and most importantly - on our brain & body,” she wrote.

“The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, ‘No Guts, No Glory!’” Shilpa added.

Shilpa is an avid fitness enthusiast. She often shares videos and pictures of herself performing yoga on social media platforms. She has also released a self-help yoga DVD.

Besides working out, Shilpa was also busy with her dance reality show. The actor was a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4. The finale took place earlier this month and Shilpa performed to Nadiyo Paar during the episode.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty organises kanjak puja at home, invites kids for halwa-poori. Watch

Shilpa also made her comeback to films this year with Hungama 2. The film marked her comeback to films after seven years. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar amid her husband, businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in a porn-related case. While Shilpa was actively promoting the film before the release, she stepped away from the spotlight after Raj's arrest.