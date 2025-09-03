Shilpa Shetty declines selfie request from female cop at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal: 'Mat Karo'. Watch

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 2) to seek blessings. However, a video of her visit surfaced on social media showing her refusing to take a selfie with a female police officer. Shilpa Shetty skipped Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year amid family loss, however she visited Lalbaugcha pandal.

Shilpa refuses to take selfie with female cop

In the clip, Shilpa is seen walking toward the idol when a female cop taps her on the shoulder. The star turns around, gestures with her finger, and declines the request for a photo. Her bodyguards can be heard saying, “Madam, yeh mat karo.”

While Shilpa and her family are known for their festive Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, she did not bring Ganpati home this year due to a family bereavement. No further details were shared.

Shilpa in the news

Shilpa also announced the closure of her Mumbai-based restaurant, Bastian Bandra, once a celebrity hotspot frequently covered by paparazzi, on Wednesday. The news was shared via her Instagram. Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, are facing allegations of a ₹60 crore fraud, filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd. Their lawyer, Prashant Patil, has denied the claims in a statement to ANI.

Shilpa's current projects

Currently, Shilpa is serving as a judge on Super Dancer Season 5 alongside Geeta Kapur and Marzi Pestonji. Her most recent film appearance was in Sukhee, which also starred Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila, and Pavleen Gujral. Shilpa will star in a Kannada movie after 18 years with KD: The Devil, co-starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.