Shilpa Shetty jokes in Marathi as paparazzi asks her to pose: 'Here, there, where next?'

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra stepped out for dinner on Saturday night and were stopped in time by paparazzi when they were leaving the place. The videos show how Shilpa joked with the photographers in Marathi as they asked her to pose for them.

Shilpa was seen in a grey dress with 'Attitude makes the difference' written on it. As the couple made their way out of the restaurant to get into their car, Shilpa was asked by waiting photographers to remove her mask and pose. Just then, she spoke in Marathi: "Ikde, tikde, aatha kutthe (here, there.. where next)?"

As her security tried to open the car door, it refused to give way. That's when Shilpa joked again in Hindi: "Even the car door refuses to open on seeing you all."

Shilpa's family pictures and exercise videos are a huge hit online. She had recently shared a video of of her kids with Raj as they went about distributing packets to the homeless. Sharing it, Shilpa had written: "The true mark of a good human being is when their heart is in the right place. This rare quality of yours is what drew me to you. Not only are you an amazing son, brother, and husband; but also you’re a phenomenal father. This is why I married you, @rajkundra9 Viaan & Samisha are truly blessed to be learning their values from the best! Love you!"

Also read: Navya Naveli hits back at troll who told her to 'get a job'. This was her reply

In a separate post, she joked about how she gossips with her mother-in-law about her husband. She wrote: "Gossiping about her son, @rajkundra9... my Dream Mom-in-law."

On the occasion of Lohri festival, earlier this month, she had shared a video of her entire family including her kids, husband, in-laws, sister Shamita and mother Sunanda and had written: "Lohri di lakh lakh vadhiyaan saareyaan nu. May the Lohri fire burn away all the negativity; and bring you joy, happiness, prosperity, and love. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Lohri from our family."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON