Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon celebrate Karwa Chauth at Sunita Kapoor's home; Bollywood celebs share pics

Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon, Geeta Basra, and Natasa Dalal, celebrated Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. Several videos and pictures of the celebrities arriving for the annual get-together emerged on social media platforms. Raj Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Chunky Panday were also part of the festivities. Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput and Raveena Tandon celebrated Karwa Chauth together.

Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon celebrate Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's home

Shilpa also took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into the Karwa Chauth puja held at Sunita's house. In the clip, Shilpa, along with Raveena Tandon, Mira, and Natasa, passed decorated puja thalis while performing rituals. She wrote, "Karwa Chauth ki raat (Karwa Chauth night). As usual, so impeccably done by @kapoor.sunita (who I absolutely adore)."

In another post, she shared photos with her husband, Raj Kundra and others. She wrote, "Blessed." Mira Rajput re-shared a picture on her Instagram Stories as she posed with Geeta, Natasa and others during the celebrations. On Instagram, she posted her pictures and wrote, "It’s giving bahu. Enjoy the day, ladies!"

Mira Rajput re-shared a picture on her Instagram Stories.

Rakul Preet Singh, Tahira Kashyap, Mouni Roy share pics

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a joint post on Instagram giving a glimpse of their celebrations. In a photo, the duo posed with a decorated thaali while smiling for the camera. Jackky also kissed Rakul in another picture. Sharing the photos, they wrote, "Happy Karvachauth from us to you. And now let’s eat cake."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap also shared a joint post on Instagram. In their post, they said that both of them fasted on the occasion. Sharing the photos, they wrote, "Both of them fasted, had a sense of equal respect to each other." Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda also celebrated the festival. Sharing photos on Instagram, they wrote, "Together in every phase from sunrise to moonrise. Happy Karwa Chauth."

Varun Tej's wife, Lavanya Tripathi, also posted photos on Instagram. She wrote, “His love on my hands, our baby in my arms. This Karwa Chauth will forever stay close to my heart.” Mouni Roy also shared a bunch of photos from her celebrations. The pictures also featured her husband, Suraj Nambiar. She wrote, "VERMILION. Karwachauth."

About Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth, predominantly celebrated by married women across North India, holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. The festival falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik, coinciding with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

On this day, married women observe a 'nirjala' fast, abstaining from both food and water, from sunrise to moonrise, for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The fast concludes only after sighting the moon and performing the ritual of offering water to it, followed by prayers for marital harmony.