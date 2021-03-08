Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra calls her 'strong, successful, independent' and shares a cute video on Women's Day
- Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared a funny and cute video of the two of them to celebrate his wife and an 'amazing role model'.
Actor Shilpa Shetty has a supportive husband in Raj Kundra and he knows his wife is a 'strong and successful' woman. On International Women's Day, he posted a special video featuring the two of them and dedicated it to her.
Sharing it, he wrote: "This Woman’s day a small request...Let’s please celebrate respect and equality everyday!! My day starts and ends with taking my girlfriend @theshilpashetty name She is strong, successful, independent and above all an amazing role model! It’s not just about today it’s about everyday #equality #love #respect #rajmantra #rajfuntra #gratitude #womansday." The video shows them lip-syncing to Ram Lakhan's Tera Naam Liya.
The couple has one of the most successful marriages in Bollywood. Speaking about why she married Raj, Shilpa once tweeted: “The true mark of a good human being is when their heart is in the right place. This rare quality of yours is what drew me to you. Not only are you an amazing son, brother, & husband; but also you’re a phenomenal father. This is why I married you, @TheRajKundra."
In a follow-up tweet, she had continued: "Viaan & Samisha are truly blessed to be learning their values from the best! Love you! #Gratitude #GivingBack #grateful #blessed #GoodDeeds #fatherson #SoProud."
The couple has two kids together. They welcomed their son Viaan Raj Kundra on 21 May 2012 and turned parents to a girl named Shamisha, born on 15 February 2020.
At the time of the birth of her daughter last February, Shilpa took to social media and said: "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house.”
She even revealed the meaning behind her unique name. “Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”
