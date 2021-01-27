Shilpa Shetty reveals why she married Raj Kundra, says Viaan and Samisha are ‘truly blessed’ to have him as a father
Shilpa Shetty said that she was drawn to husband Raj Kundra for his heart of gold. Sharing a video of him and their son Viaan distributing blankets to the homeless, she called him a ‘phenomenal father’.
“The true mark of a good human being is when their heart is in the right place. This rare quality of yours is what drew me to you. Not only are you an amazing son, brother, & husband; but also you’re a phenomenal father. This is why I married you, @TheRajKundra,” she wrote on Twitter.
“Viaan & Samisha are truly blessed to be learning their values from the best! Love you! #Gratitude #GivingBack #grateful #blessed #GoodDeeds #fatherson #SoProud,” her follow-up tweet read.
On Tuesday, Raj shared a video of him and Viaan donating blankets to those in need. He emphasised the importance of giving back to society.
“Sometimes, it is important to teach your children that a roof over your head, food on your plate and a nice warm bed with blankets to sleep don't come easy. You got to see the other side of the world. There are a lot of people sleeping on the streets in this cold winter,” he said in the clip.
Also see | Inside Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Groom’s entry on a bike to jaimala ceremony
“We are going to do a deed today. I am teaching my son that good deeds are really important by giving blankets to these poor kids and poor people sleeping on the streets, so let’s do this,” he added.
Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009. They are parents to son Viaan and a daughter, Samisha, who was born through surrogacy last year.
On their wedding anniversary last year, Shilpa shared a romantic note for Raj. “No filter LOVE. The REAL DEAL. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you). Somethings never change. What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9,” she wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta says she felt like Bobby Deol's ‘personal assistant' during Soldier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi takes lessons in classical Indian dance with cousin Shanaya, see pic
- A picture of Khushi Kapoor and her cousin, Shanaya, taking dance lessons, is being widely shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri celebrates 32 years of Ram Lakhan, can you recognize others in this pic?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty reveals why she married Raj Kundra, calls him 'phenomenal father'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masaba says she's seen 'kids who're bad at their jobs being told they're kings'
- Masaba Gupta has thanked her mother, actor Neena Gupta, for keeping her grounded. "I have seen kids who are really bad at what they do, being told that they are kings and queens," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Varun Dhawan-Natasha wedding: Groom’s entry on a bike to jaimala ceremony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala HC notices to Tamannaah, Virat Kohli for endorsing online card games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan hints Shraddha Kapoor, Rohan Shrestha might get married soon
- Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with Natasha Dalal, has hinted that photographer Rohan Shrestha might soon get married, too. Rohan is rumoured to be dating Shraddha Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi on trolls: ‘If I listen to that one bad opinion, I have to be stupid’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahie Gill: I miss watching myself on the big screen, but OTT is the future
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning The Disciple to be released on Netflix
- Director Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning film, The Disciple, will be released on Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares heartfelt note on Kobe Bryant's death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol says it's impossible to love your children all the time: '60% is fab'
- Actor Kajol has said that it is not possible to love your children all the time, and that if you manage to love them 60% of the time, you have a fantastic relationship with your kids.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahim's transformation into Saif is complete, check out new straight hair look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan thanks fans for showering him and wife Natasha with blessings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox