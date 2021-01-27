Shilpa Shetty reveals why she married Raj Kundra, says Viaan and Samisha are ‘truly blessed’ to have him as a father

Shilpa Shetty said that she was drawn to husband Raj Kundra for his heart of gold. Sharing a video of him and their son Viaan distributing blankets to the homeless, she called him a ‘phenomenal father’.

“The true mark of a good human being is when their heart is in the right place. This rare quality of yours is what drew me to you. Not only are you an amazing son, brother, & husband; but also you’re a phenomenal father. This is why I married you, @TheRajKundra,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Viaan & Samisha are truly blessed to be learning their values from the best! Love you! #Gratitude #GivingBack #grateful #blessed #GoodDeeds #fatherson #SoProud,” her follow-up tweet read.





On Tuesday, Raj shared a video of him and Viaan donating blankets to those in need. He emphasised the importance of giving back to society.

“Sometimes, it is important to teach your children that a roof over your head, food on your plate and a nice warm bed with blankets to sleep don't come easy. You got to see the other side of the world. There are a lot of people sleeping on the streets in this cold winter,” he said in the clip.

“We are going to do a deed today. I am teaching my son that good deeds are really important by giving blankets to these poor kids and poor people sleeping on the streets, so let’s do this,” he added.

Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009. They are parents to son Viaan and a daughter, Samisha, who was born through surrogacy last year.

On their wedding anniversary last year, Shilpa shared a romantic note for Raj. “No filter LOVE. The REAL DEAL. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you). Somethings never change. What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9,” she wrote.

