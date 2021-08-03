Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan posts happy photos with her hours after her statement on Raj Kundra’s arrest

Viaan shared photos with his mother Shilpa Shetty on his Instagram page, hours after she broke her silence on her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in connection with a porn racket.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan shared pictures with her on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan shared his first Instagram post after his father’s arrest last month. Viaan dropped a bunch of pictures in which Shilpa was seen hugging and kissing him, hours after she issued a statement on Raj’s arrest in connection with a porn case.

Shilpa Shetty’s Hungama 2 co-star Meezaan dropped a heart emoji on the post, while Tiger Shroff liked it. While Viaan’s account is not verified, it is followed by Raj Kundra, who often tags him in posts.

Viaan also shared Shilpa’s statement on Instagram Stories. On Monday, she maintained that she is a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’ and objected to the ‘media trial’ that she and her family are being subjected to.

Raj is currently in judicial custody. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month for alleged involvement in the production and streaming of pornographic content via his Hotshots app.

Shilpa said in her statement, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.”

Shilpa expressed faith in the police and judiciary, urging the media to ‘stop attributing false quotes on (her) behalf’. “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” she said.

Also see: Janhvi Kapoor rocks floral mini dress in new photos, Tara Sutaria calls her ‘gorg’

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she concluded.

