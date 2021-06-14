Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shilpa Shetty shares cryptic post on 'shared suffering' amid Raj Kundra, ex-wife Kavita's controversy

Amid Raj Kundra's cheating allegations against his ex-wife Kavita, Shilpa Shetty has shared a page from a book talking of shared suffering.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty shared a post about 'shared suffering'.

Although Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been tight-lipped about Raj Kundra's tell-all interview about his ex-wife Kavita, the actor shared a cryptic post on her social media platform on Sunday.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from a book she was reading. The picture featured a page detailing 'shared suffering.' The text read: "Goodness does not exist in isolation. Every act of goodness contributes to a greater good. Similarly, when any act of goodness is delayed or thwarted, we all suffer."

"Sometimes we see or hear about bad things being done to good people, and we don't do anything because the events seem so far away or disconnected from us. But when a good person is attacked, injured, arrested, jailed, tortured, or killed anywhere in the world, we are all diminished- and we are all a little less safe," the page featured. Shilpa shared the picture with the caption, "Feel the heal".

Shilpa Shetty shares a pic from a book she's reading.

On Friday, Raj had reacted to an old video interview of his ex-wife Kavita. In the interview, Kavita blamed Shilpa for their divorce. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Raj denied the claims and said that Kavita was having an affair with his sister's husband when they were living in London. He added that she was paid 'thousands of pounds' for the interviews against Shilpa. He also said that he hasn't been able to meet his daughter, who was just 40 days old when Raj and Kavita separated.

Also read: What Raj Kundra's ex-wife Kavita said about Shilpa Shetty in 2007: 'She’s with my husband, living my life'

Speaking with a leading daily, Raj added that Shilpa was upset with Raj over the tell-all. "Shilpa didn’t want me to speak when I sent her the old articles going viral again. The timing of these articles, days after her birthday going viral again, upset me. Enough was enough," he said. "Shilpa is upset I spoke my heart out, but the truth had to come out," Raj added.

