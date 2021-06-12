What Raj Kundra's ex-wife Kavita said about Shilpa Shetty in 2007: 'She’s with my husband, living my life'

Businessman Raj Kundra's recent interview about his ex-wife Kavita has shocked his fans and followers on social media. After more than a decade of silence, Raj spoke at length about Kavita and the reasons why their marriage had failed.

Raj Kundra decided to speak about his ex-wife after so many years after an old interview of Kavita had resurfaced online. Speaking to Daily Mail, Kavita had blamed actor Shilpa Shetty, who is now married to Raj, for breaking their marriage.

"I look at the pictures of them together and think, she’s with my husband, she’s living my life. While I was trying to put our marriage back together, he was talking constantly about Shilpa, as if it didn’t matter what happened to us because he had found someone better, cleverer and more famous than me. Now he has begun pestering me for a divorce. I asked him if he planned to marry someone else but he avoided the question," she had said.

Raj had expressed shock at his ex-wife's comments and even made a public apology to Shilpa and her family for it. Raj and Shilpa denied rumours of a relationship for months. However, in December 2007, Shilpa confirmed to Daily Mail that they were indeed seeing each other. She denied playing any part in Raj's divorce from Kavita.

"I was really upset by what she said," Shilpa had said. "She knew very well that I didn't even know her husband when she walked out on him. "I didn't even know him when I went into Big Brother. I have known him for about only six months, which was four months after his wife had left home and he had already got a divorce by then."

In the new interview to Pinkvilla, Raj claimed that Kavita had an affair with his sister's husband when they came to live with them in London for a while. He found out that she had been cheating on him after he discovered the text messages they had exchanged. He decided to separate with her and has not been able to meet his daughter from the first marriage, who he says was 40 days old at the time.

