Shilpa Shetty wears a mask at home too thanks to her husband Raj Kundra, here's why

Shilpa Shetty joked she has to mask up even when she is at home thanks to Raj Kundra. In a new video, shared by Raj on his Instagram, the couple was seen participating in a humourous sketch. The video starts with Shilpa masking up as soon as Raj sits beside her. Asked the reason for wearing a mask at home, she pointed out that he has come from outside.

Soon, Raj fakes a fart, leaving Shilpa gasping for air. He then jokes that the mask couldn't protect her from the smell, would it really protect her from Covid-19? Sharing the video, he issued a clarification stating that people should wear a double mask and stay protected. "Jokes apart mask up and double mask up for extra safety especially if you have a Punjabi husband that loves Rajma (laughing emoji). #fridayfun #rajfuntra #maskup #punjabi #comedy," his caption read.

Shilpa took to the comments section and added, "Now you know why I wear the mask @rajkundra9 No respite even at home (laughing emojis)". Several fans complimented Shilpa and Raj's comic timing. "So hilarious. Love it. You both do it so natural. Every time I watch your funny videos, I know it will tickle my funny bones," a fan said. "Hahahahha !!! Bhai Rajma chawal se double mask bhi nahi bacha sakta !!!! (Even a double mask cannot protect from Rajma Chawal)" joked another. "This is best video ever ever made by you . Hilarious," a third fan added.

Raj recently recovered from Covid-19. The actor had confirmed that her family members, except for her, were diagnosed with coronavirus. The family recently recovered and the house was sanitised soon after. Shilpa had taken a break from her role as the judge of Super Dancer 4. Following her family's recovery, she returned to the show with her Dhadkan co-star Suniel Shetty in tow.