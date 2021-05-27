Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty makes an emotional appeal to fans to donate for a kid in need of gene therapy medicine
Shilpa Shetty makes an emotional appeal to fans to donate for a kid in need of gene therapy medicine

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video talking about a boy called Yuvaan, who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:19 PM IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in an emotional video, has urged her fans to donate to help a mother whose son suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

The actor took to Instagram and shared a video talking about a boy called Yuvaan, who suffers from SMA. She was seen requesting fans to raise funds as Yuvaan's mother Rupali Ramtekkar is in a dire need of funds and has put up an appeal on Impact Guru, a leading crowdfunding platform in India.

"Little Yuvaan suffers from a fatal illness called Spinal Muscular Atrophy - SMA Type 1. His muscles are shrinking so rapidly that he can't sit, walk, hold his head up or even swallow," the actor and mother of two, said in her post.


"Before Yuvaan's health declines further towards fatality he needs Zolgensma, a gene therapy medicine from the USA costing $2.1 million ( 16 crores). Every donation counts at this stage. Let's keep the faith and help Yuvaan get a life beyond SMA," she added.

The video shows glimpses of the mother-son duo. Shilpa was seen getting emotional as she spoke about the two.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's next Hungama 2 will soon be premiered on an OTT platform. She will also be seen in action romantic comedy, Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani.


