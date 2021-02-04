Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing
The OTT boom was waiting to happen, says Shoojit Sircar. The filmmaker shares that it has been doing well worldwide, just that it took a little more time to happen in India. More consumption means more content creation and that leads to more opportunities.
“All the originals and direct-to-OTT were already happening in Hollywood... Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing towards something new and interesting. As long as you move forward and reach the masses, things are fine. Technically in a cinema you don’t lose anything. Yes some films are made for the big screen, some are flexible that way, but that’s a different discussion altogether. I think it’s wonderful that consumption is increasing. Also there’s variety and consuming of content on OTT is much cheaper,” he says adding in the same breath that all these doesn’t mean one should compare OTT and theatre. Both are different and have their individual charm.
Ask if he feels OTT offers a level playing ground and more opportunities when compared to films, Sircar answers in negative.
“That’s not how I look at it. If as a story teller you want to explore you can do that anywhere. I’ve been doing it for the longest time amid good and bad situations. There’s no alternative to hard work and patience,” says Sircar, who plans to do more work on OTT. In fact he is working on two ideas, one for the big screen and one for the web.
Sircar plans to start working on his next when the situation is a little more better. “Filmmaking is very close contact form or art. We need that human touch, that freedom of mind. That’s missing at the moment given the situation. Now with things getting better I hope we’ll soon able to shoot in a free environment,” he concludes.
Meanwhile, amid everything, a conversation with the director is incomplete without his friend, late actor Irrfan Khan.
As many are looking forward to the release of his film The Song Of Scorpions, when asked if it’s going to be an emotional journey for him to watch Khan on the big screen, Sircar pauses for second before replying, “I still can’t believe he is gone… Losing Irrfan was the biggest loss for the industry. The other day I was speaking with Sutapa (Sikdar, Khan’s wife) and Babil (Khan’s elder son), the suddenly Tabu too joined in. We were recalling moments spend with him… everything happened suddenly, when we were all locked in our homes. We needed him in the industry so much. He was a creative genius who made us proud globally.”
The filmmaker also praises Babil’s talent. Given that he is also interested in films, we ask about the possibility if working with him. “You never know… We keep talking and filmmaking, camera, direction, stories. He is a bright and sensitive young man,” he concludes.
