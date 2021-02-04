IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says the good thing to have a new medium is that it means consumption is increasing, which leads to creation of more content and that would lead to more opportunities for everyone.
READ FULL STORY
By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:17 PM IST

The OTT boom was waiting to happen, says Shoojit Sircar. The filmmaker shares that it has been doing well worldwide, just that it took a little more time to happen in India. More consumption means more content creation and that leads to more opportunities.

“All the originals and direct-to-OTT were already happening in Hollywood... Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing towards something new and interesting. As long as you move forward and reach the masses, things are fine. Technically in a cinema you don’t lose anything. Yes some films are made for the big screen, some are flexible that way, but that’s a different discussion altogether. I think it’s wonderful that consumption is increasing. Also there’s variety and consuming of content on OTT is much cheaper,” he says adding in the same breath that all these doesn’t mean one should compare OTT and theatre. Both are different and have their individual charm.

Ask if he feels OTT offers a level playing ground and more opportunities when compared to films, Sircar answers in negative.

“That’s not how I look at it. If as a story teller you want to explore you can do that anywhere. I’ve been doing it for the longest time amid good and bad situations. There’s no alternative to hard work and patience,” says Sircar, who plans to do more work on OTT. In fact he is working on two ideas, one for the big screen and one for the web.

Sircar plans to start working on his next when the situation is a little more better. “Filmmaking is very close contact form or art. We need that human touch, that freedom of mind. That’s missing at the moment given the situation. Now with things getting better I hope we’ll soon able to shoot in a free environment,” he concludes.

Meanwhile, amid everything, a conversation with the director is incomplete without his friend, late actor Irrfan Khan.

As many are looking forward to the release of his film The Song Of Scorpions, when asked if it’s going to be an emotional journey for him to watch Khan on the big screen, Sircar pauses for second before replying, “I still can’t believe he is gone… Losing Irrfan was the biggest loss for the industry. The other day I was speaking with Sutapa (Sikdar, Khan’s wife) and Babil (Khan’s elder son), the suddenly Tabu too joined in. We were recalling moments spend with him… everything happened suddenly, when we were all locked in our homes. We needed him in the industry so much. He was a creative genius who made us proud globally.”

The filmmaker also praises Babil’s talent. Given that he is also interested in films, we ask about the possibility if working with him. “You never know… We keep talking and filmmaking, camera, direction, stories. He is a bright and sensitive young man,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says the good thing to have a new medium is that it means consumption is increasing, which leads to creation of more content and that would lead to more opportunities for everyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In nine years of her film career, Gautam admits she has been in phases with just one film in hand.
In nine years of her film career, Gautam admits she has been in phases with just one film in hand.
bollywood

I waited for these opportunities, says Yami on signing eight films

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:57 PM IST
The actor, who is thrilled that she has 8 films lined up this year and she is headline some of them. “I was waiting for good work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha reacted to protests against Greta Thunberg.
Richa Chadha reacted to protests against Greta Thunberg.
bollywood

Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies ‘repugnant and immature'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • Richa Chadha criticised the burning of Greta Thunberg’s posters and effigies, calling it 'foolish' and 'embarrassing'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
bollywood

Happy birthday Abhishek: See precious family moments with Aishwarya and Aaradhya

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:04 PM IST
On Abhishek Bachchan's 45th birthday, here is a look at some of his pictures with family, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan reminded everyone of Indian celebrities' support to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Gauahar Khan reminded everyone of Indian celebrities' support to the Black Lives Matter movement.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Gauahar Khan disagreed with the view that people from outside India should refrain from commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav played his first leading role in The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav played his first leading role in The White Tiger.
bollywood

Adarsh says he felt insecure when he competed with ‘buff men' at auditions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:58 PM IST
  • Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame with Netflix film The White Tiger, has said that he would feel intimidated at auditions. He also revealed that he almost quit the industry in 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kubbra Sait took a dig at Kangana Ranaut via Twitter.
Kubbra Sait took a dig at Kangana Ranaut via Twitter.
bollywood

Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana, says calling her 'queen' backfired

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Kubbra Sait took on Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments on the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana made disparaging comments about Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other supporters of the agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy.
Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia says she gained around 25 kgs during pregnancy, was fat-shamed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy, and was fat-shamed for it. Some also told her that her life and career have 'come to a halt'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed by her fans.
Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed by her fans.
bollywood

Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests: 'Wake up'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Sonakshi Sinha has re-posted a message highlighting humanitarianism amid the farmers' protest, in light of international attention being shed on it after tweets from celebrities such as Rihanna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan was in Maldives for a holiday in January.
Sara Ali Khan was in Maldives for a holiday in January.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim are 'double trouble' together, see throwback pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan may be back in India but is clearly missing the tropical island nation of Maldives. She posted two throwback pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman shared a few pictures of himself in a suit.
Milind Soman shared a few pictures of himself in a suit.
bollywood

Milind Soman says his next marathon outfit may be a tuxedo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Milind Soman has shared throwback pictures of himself in a suit, and said that he may soon be seen running a marathon in a tuxedo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez with Amanda Cerny.
Jacqueline Fernandez with Amanda Cerny.
bollywood

Amanda stands by protesting farmers: 'Guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Amanda Cerny, the close friend and lookalike of Jacqueline Fernandez, stood by her views on the farmers' protest and said that if she was banned from Bollywood for speaking up, so be it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor is due this month.
Kareena Kapoor is due this month.
bollywood

Kareena shares video as she cradles her baby bump: '9 months and going strong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor is now in the ninth month of her pregnancy and looks happy as ever. The actor is due this month. Watch a new video shared by her on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
bollywood

Konkona feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP