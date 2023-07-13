Shraddha Kapoor decodes Kim Kardashian's mirror selfie with mysterious woman: ‘Woh Stree hai…’

Shraddha Kapoor has a hilarious reaction to Kim Kardashian's mirror selfie featuring a mysterious woman. The actor took to Instagram Stories to react to Kim's latest post which had an apt reference to Shraddha's upcoming film Stree 2. (Also read: Stree 2 first look: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor unveil theme of new film, its ‘O stree raksha karna’ this time)

Shraddha reacts to Kim's Instagram post

It so happened that Kim had recently posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram which had a mysterious woman's shadow lurking in one corner. The SKIMS founder wrote in the caption: "Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window."

After this, there were many reports on how fans commented going if the supermodel was promoting Stree. Reacting to this Shraddha posted an article on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption with the tagline of her film Stree, which read: "Woh Stree hai... Woh kahin bhi pohonch sakti hai (laughing face emoticons)"

Shraddha Kapoor on her Instagram Stories.

Stree 2 announcement

Shraddha will be next seen in Stree 2. The first look of the sequel was announced on Monday, when Shraddha took to her social media to post the small clip revealing the tagline. The short clip showed a quiet lane of Chanderi with a ‘missing’ poster on a wall. The video then showed the replacement of the words ‘kal aana (come tomorrow)' on the walls, which was shown in the 2018 film Stree, to ‘raksha karna (protect us).' It is followed by the theme of the film ‘sarkate ka aatank (terror of the headless man)’.

About Stree sequel

The film will be produced under the banner of Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's production house Maddock Films. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is set to bring back the cast of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee once again. No further details about the film have been revealed yet. Released in 2018, the original Stree turned out to be a big box office success.

Stree 2 was named among the list of films and shows when Jio Studios unveiled its slate in April this year. The original Stree was the first installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe followed by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi in 2021 and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya in 2022.

