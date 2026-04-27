Shraddha Kapoor gushes over boyfriend Rahul Mody as she praises his ad with Aneet Padda: ‘Kitna talented hai uff!’

Recently, Bollywood actor Aneet Padda appeared in an advertisement for the fashion brand Trends, written and directed by filmmaker Rahul Mody. Actor Shraddha Kapoor was quick to shower praise on the ad, lauding her boyfriend Rahul’s work while also appreciating Aneet’s performance.

Shraddha Kapoor gushes over Rahul Mody's work

Shraddha Kapoor praises her boyfriend Rahul Mody and Aneet Padda.

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On Sunday, Shraddha took to Instagram to share the advertisement and wrote, “Cuteness + best acting ka perfect mishran = Aneet Padda.” Aneet responded warmly, saying, “Takes one to know one.” Shraddha further embraced her role as a supportive partner, cheering for Rahul’s work as she added, “Aur cuteness se yaad aaya, yeh writer-director kitna talented hai uff (How talented is this writer-director)!”

Shraddha Kapoor praises Rahu Mody and Aneet Padda.

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{{^usCountry}} The advertisement opens with Aneet Padda urging her family to begin packing for an upcoming trip. However, things soon take a humorous turn when her mother realises she has no clothes left to pack due to a mix-up with the dhobi (washerman). In the middle of the chaos, Aneet suggests that they check out Trends. This leads to a round of playful teasing from the other family members, who joke that her mother is too old to keep up with what’s “trending”. The confusion is eventually cleared when Aneet reveals that she was not referring to trends in general, but to the fashion brand Trends store. The clever wordplay, combined with the light-hearted family dynamic, adds charm to the advertisement. Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody’s relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advertisement opens with Aneet Padda urging her family to begin packing for an upcoming trip. However, things soon take a humorous turn when her mother realises she has no clothes left to pack due to a mix-up with the dhobi (washerman). In the middle of the chaos, Aneet suggests that they check out Trends. This leads to a round of playful teasing from the other family members, who joke that her mother is too old to keep up with what’s “trending”. The confusion is eventually cleared when Aneet reveals that she was not referring to trends in general, but to the fashion brand Trends store. The clever wordplay, combined with the light-hearted family dynamic, adds charm to the advertisement. Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody’s relationship {{/usCountry}}

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Shraddha and Rahul first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together following a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2024. Although the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, they are frequently seen together, and Shraddha often shares playful glimpses of their bond on social media. There were rumours of a split at one point, but Shraddha appeared to shut them down by posting a picture from a vada pav date with Rahul in December 2024.

Since then, the duo have continued to make joint appearances at events, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. Recently, rumours about them making their relationship official and possibly tying the knot began circulating. However, when Shraddha’s aunt, actor Tejaswini Kolhapure, was asked about it, she said, “Really, I don’t know about it. I have no idea.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming work

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Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, which released in 2024. The horror-comedy, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and others, turned out to be a massive box office success, collecting over ₹850 crore worldwide. Looking ahead, she is reportedly set to star in Pahadpangira, believed to be a prequel to Tumbbad, and is also associated with the much-talked-about supernatural drama Naagin. Additionally, she is expected to feature in Eetha, a biographical drama based on the life of celebrated Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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