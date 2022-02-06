Shraddha Kapoor in tears, folds hands as mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar taken for final rites in Mumbai. See pic

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who visited late singer Lata Mangeshkar's home in Mumbai, was seen in tears. In a picture, Shraddha was also seen folding her hands as the mortal remains of the singer was carried out of her home and taken for final rites.

In the photo, Shraddha wore a white suit, tied her hair back and had a face mask. She stood outside Lata's home along with the late singer's other family, friends and well-wishers. Lata's final rites will take place with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 6:30 pm.

Earlier, after the health condition of Lata had deteriorated, Shraddha along with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure was seen rushing to the Breach Candy hospital late on Saturday night. In several pictures that emerged online, Shraddha was seen sitting at the back seat of her car with an intense look on her face. Shraddha and Lata are relatives. The actor's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Lata's first cousin.

On Sunday, a vehicle, completely decorated with white flowers and a huge photo of Lata, carried her body and left the residence. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the Army marched along.

A large police convoy was stationed outside the home for crowd control and even barricading had to be put in place. Hoards of fans and admirers came to pay their homage to the departed soul. "Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Lata didi ka naam rahega," they could be heard chanting as reported by news agency ANI.

People joined the funeral procession of the singer as it proceeded towards Shivaji Park from her Prabhukunj residence. For her final rites, PM Narendra Modi will also come to pay his respects. Several celebs including Asha Bhosle, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, and Bhagyashree, among others, visited the late singer's home to pay their last respects.

Lata died at the age of 92 on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple organ failures. The singer got admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from Covid-19, Lata was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

The singer was the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon, Babul Pyare, Lag Ja Gale Se Phir, among others, are some of her famous songs.

