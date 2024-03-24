Shraddha Kapoor takes a stand for animal cruelty during Holi, urges strict action

Shraddha Kapoor is taking a firm stand against any form of animal cruelty during the festival of colours. The actor took to her Instagram Stories a day before Holi to spread awareness about such practices and urged fans to take appropriate action against people resorting to animal cruelty. (Also read: Who is Rahul Mody? Here's a primer on Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend as they make first public appearance together) Shraddha Kapoor shared a video condemning animal cruelty on her Instagram Stories.(Instagram)

What Shraddha said

On Sunday, Shraddha shared a video where many unidentified people where throwing colours at pet dogs. It showed how pet animals in particular are abused during Holi, by throwing colours at them. The colours have toxic chemicals which cause skin allergies, rashes and even blindness in animals. If they lick the colours it can also cause cause intestinal erosion and diarrhea.

Shraddha via her Instagram Stories.

In the caption, Shradhha wrote, “If you see someone behaving like this (angry face emoticons) Take action please (folded hands emoticons).”

More details

Shraddha Kapoor has always been an animal lover and advocates for animal care from time to time. A few years ago in 2020 when there was a global pandemic, the actor took the initiative of spreading the news that a stray cat around her home was in need of urgent medical attention and nursing.

“The stray cats around my home needed urgent medical attention and Narsing and Rahul from @worldforallanimaladoptions championed their aid! Thank you for handling them with so much love! Massive thank you @shazamorani for being so prompt in sending this help!” she wrote. Shraddha also has a pet dog named Shyloh, with whom she often shares pictures on her social media.

Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. She will be seen next in Stree 2, the second installment in the hit horror-comedy franchise. The film will mark the return of the original cast including Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee once again. The film is scheduled for release in August, 2024.

