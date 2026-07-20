Shreya Kalra calls out Ram Kapoor for kissing her without consent on Lock Upp 2: 'My father doesn’t kiss me this much'

Lock Upp Season 2 is halfway through, and the audience has seen relationships change every minute inside the house. Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra, who were at loggerheads for most of the season, were recently seen sorting out their differences after Shreya became his controller. Shreya even won tasks and kept Ram secure in the house. However, in the latest episode, Shreya called out the veteran TV star for kissing her without her consent after she won a task and saved him from elimination.

Shreya questions Ram getting 'too close' to Shivangi

Shreya Kalra criticised Ram Kapoor for kissing her on Lock Upp 2.

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The conversation began when Shreya and Shilpa Shinde discussed the latest task, during which Shreya pointed out how Ram Kapoor came "too close" to Shivangi Joshi's face. This led to Harshad Chopda, Shivangi's close friend, asking Ram Kapoor to give her some space. However, after correcting Ram, Harshad immediately apologised to him.

"Ram sir came too close to Shivangi's face during the task. Then Harshad asked him not to come this close to Shivangi's face. But as soon as he stepped back, Harshad started apologising to him," Shreya said.

Questioning Harshad's apology to Ram, Shreya said, “What sorry? That man comes and spits (when he speaks). Say it to his face. He literally spat all over the place.”

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'My father doesn’t kiss me this much'

{{^usCountry}} Shreya then brought up the unwanted kiss that Ram planted on her cheek after she won a task and saved him from elimination. She said, “Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I am going to hold his mouth and be like, that my father doesn’t kiss me this much, don’t kiss me now.' I won three tasks for him. He should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shreya then brought up the unwanted kiss that Ram planted on her cheek after she won a task and saved him from elimination. She said, “Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I am going to hold his mouth and be like, that my father doesn’t kiss me this much, don’t kiss me now.' I won three tasks for him. He should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The show, created by Ektaa Kapoor, sees contestants living in a jail-like setup, where they have to perform tasks while hiding their three truths, which also serve as their lifelines.

The show has been getting more and more interesting with each passing episode. The latest episode saw Yogesh Rawat's eviction. However, the new promo hints that a wildcard contestant will enter the show to create chaos inside the house. Many are predicting that Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, will enter the Netflix reality show.

The other remaining contestants include Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamela Serena, and Akanksha Chamola.