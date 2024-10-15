Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Manjrekar and Raj Thackeray attend Atul Parchure’s funeral. Watch

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, renowned for his exceptional comedic timing in Hindi and Marathi cinema, died on October 14 at 57. On October 15, the actor's last rites were performed in Mumbai, with several of his industry colleagues, including Shreyas Talpade and Sumeet Raghavan, joining in to bid farewell to him. Also read: Veteran Marathi Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away at 57 Senior Marathi actor Atul Parchure died on October 14.

Last rites performed

Many celebrities and politicians were spotted arriving at the late actor’s home to pay their last respects.

In a video that emerged on social media, Shreyas is seen consoling Atul’s grieving family. He is seen wearing a white shirt. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president, Raj Thackeray, also visited the actor’s home to pay his respects.

Filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, and actors Sachin Khedekar and Sumeet Raghavan were also spotted arriving at Atul’s residence to offer their condolences to the family. Suchitra Bandekar and Nivedita Saraf also attended the last rites.

Atul Parchure dies at 57

Senior Marathi actor Atul Parchure died on October 14. He was 57. India Today reported the news of his death. He was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, which he overcame and made a full recovery. Despite his determined fight, his health declined, and he was admitted last fortnight to the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, where he spent his final days.

The report added that sources close to the family have confirmed that the actor took his last breath yesterday. He is survived by his mother, wife, and daughter. The family has also requested privacy during this difficult time.

Atul leaves behind a notable body of work in Marathi and Hindi films. He acted with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn. In television, he displayed his comedic skills in Comedy Nights With Kapil.