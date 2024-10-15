Veteran Marathi Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away at 57

MUMBAI: Renowned Marathi actor Atul Parchure passed away on Monday at age 57 after a two-year battle with cancer. The talented actor, known for his versatility across theatre, cinema and television, was lauded by many, including legendary Marathi writer P L Deshpande, who praised his performance in Vyakti Ani Valli, a play based on Deshpande’s book. Parchure is survived by his mother, wife and daughter. Mumbai - 26th June 2012 - Atul Parchure - SAB Ke Anokhe Awards at NCPA, Nariman Point - Freelancer Photo by Prodip Guha (Hindustan Times)

At the onset of his illness, Parchure showed remarkable resilience, overcoming the cancer and earning admiration from fans and colleagues alike. His positive spirit saw him return to the stage early this year with a few shows of the Marathi play Suryaachi Pille. However, despite his determined fight, his health declined, and he was admitted last fortnight to the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, where he spent his final days.

Parchure’s career began in 1985 with the Marathi film Khichdi. Over the years, he became a household name, known for his comic timing in both the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries. While he found fame in Hindi television through the Comedy Nights With Kapil show, R K Laxman Ki Duniya and Comedy Circus, he also starred in a number of notable Marathi plays and films including Vasu Chi Sasu, Navra Majha Navsacha, Priyatama and Tarun Turk Mhatare Arka. His Hindi film credits include Salaam-E-Ishq, Partner, All the Best, Khatta Meetha, Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap and Brave Heart. In 2017, he appeared in the Marathi play Niyam Va Ati Lagu, directed by Girish Mohite.

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf expressed deep grief over Parchure’s passing, saying, “This is a devastating loss for the Marathi film industry. Atul was not only a brilliant actor but also a dear friend. He left us too soon. His loss will be felt deeply in our hearts.”

Director Ajit Bhure, a close friend and collaborator, reflected on his long-standing relationship with Parchure, saying, “We worked together in several plays and films. He was a gifted artist who loved experimenting with the craft, and succeeded every time. Atul’s legacy extends beyond Marathi cinema; he was beloved in Bollywood as well.”

Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar paid tribute to Parchure on Instagram, writing, “Dear friend, you fought so hard. You endured so much. Your silly smile and your warm spirit will always be missed. May your soul rest in peace.”

Several actors, directors and fans reacted on social media, saying that Parchure’s passing marked the end of an era for Marathi theatre and cinema and would leave a void that was hard to fill.