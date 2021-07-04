Shreyas Talpade on working with big stars: 'If you know your craft, the other person will be insecure'

Shreyas Talpade has said that he never gets insecure or worried when working with big stars, mainly because he is confident of his own craft.

"If you are confident about your work, and if your co-actor knows about your strengths then it is the other person who will be worried, not you. Because, if you know your craft, you know what you are going to do. Actually, it will be the other person who will be insecure ki ye ab kya karega, ye to kuch bhi kar sakta hai, thoda sambhalna padega (What will he do next? He can do anything, I may have to watch my moves). I have never really felt that (insecurity) because whatever roles I have done, I have mentally accepted certain things. I go, give it my best," Shreyas Talpade told Hindustan Times in an interview.

He added, "I do not like to think about things like iska role bada hai, mera chota, mai bhi to same hi kar raha hu fir mere paise me kyu fark hai (His role is bigger than mine, I am doing similar work but why is there a difference in our payments). I do not get into all those, because that is something I have cleared right in the beginning, before jumping in, once I jump in, I do my work and (quickly) move out."





Shreyas Talpade has worked with the biggest stars of his times, including Akshay Kumar (Entertainment) and Shah Rukh Khan (Om Shanti Om). Asked if he has been treated differently when working with stars, the actor said, "How you are treated by anyone, depends on you. You have to decide how people are going to treat you and that is exactly how people will treat you. If you put your foot down on certain things, they know that this is not acceptable."

"And, if you treat the other person the way you want to be treated, obviously that person will reciprocate in similar manner, most of the time, For example, in college, the first person to enter the dramatics room used to sweep and mop the floor and used keep it ready for everyone else. That does not make that person any less an actor," the actor added.

Shreyas Talpade also said that he has one of the best filmographies. "Whatever I have done, maybe some TV episodes for a friend, even something like a cineplay, (I did) because I believed in it. I have done films like Dor and Iqbal, I have done films like Om Shanti Om, where I played Shah Rukh Khan's friend. I have done Golmaal, I have done Housefull. I have done Welcome To Sajjanpur. If you look at my filmography, it is probably one of the best things that has happened, if you compare it with anybody else for that matter," he signed off.