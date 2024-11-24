Shriya Pilgaonkar on Delhi’s air pollution: ‘I'm concerned how it is going to worsen in the times to come’

Shriya Pilgaonkar has just come from New Zealand, where the Air Quality Index (AQI), was 1 and is shocked to read that Delhi is going through dwindling air quality. The actor says it is not the time to blame the government but to take onus for the same. Also read: Shriya Pilgaonkar: Several times people introduce me with the label of OTT actor Shriya Pilgaonkar is a goodwill ambassador for ALT EFF, All Living Things Environmental Film Festival. (Photo: Instagram)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shriya talks about being a goodwill ambassador for ALT EFF, climate change and Delhi facing severe air quality crisis.

On Delhi’s air crisis

During the conversation, Shriya shares her concern about the climate change one is living through and feels the air quality deterioration in Delhi is a red alert signal for the same.

“The crazy part is that I was in New Zealand recently, where the AIQ was 1... To think that it was clean as the air to breathe, and the air we are breathing is so hazardous. Air is the most basic thing that we as citizens need,” Shriya tells us.

The actor adds, “It's easy for people to put the blame on the government, but there are so many actions that we also need to take. We need to act collectively. That is when things will change."

The Taaza Khabar actor mentions that the current situation sends a jitter down her spine. “It is very scary to me that we are breathing toxic air... Especially post Diwali, things happen every year. Now, I am concerned about how things will worsen in the time to come... We as a country need to come together and understand. Along with government policy, we need to act. Because this is the most basic right of life... To breathe in air. We shouldn't wait for things to get worse before we take action.”

On pitching in for a change

The daughter of Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar feels everyone has a big role to play in ushering in change.

“Everything, even the smallest thing, matters... At the personal level, we need to figure out what we can do better. Can I use a wooden straw? How much plastic do I use? Instead of taking three cars, can I take one? The role we play as citizens, taking up the individual responsibility to do our best to live sustainably, adds up in the larger scheme of things,” says Shriya, adding, "It is better for our environment”.

“I don't understand what the solution can be with respect to what's happening in Delhi. But I think since we have film festivals focused on the environment, I would encourage people to expose their minds to what's happening in the world. We need to open our eyes and we need to watch films that will make us uncomfortable. And the point is to raise awareness about what's happening in the world,” stresses the actor, who has featured in projects such as Mirzapur, Guilty Minds and The Broken News.

On her association with ALT EFF

Doing her bit, Shriya is a goodwill ambassador for ALT EFF (All Living Things Environmental Film Festival). The ongoing environmental film festival will take place across 40 cities in India till December 8. It promises an engaging lineup of films, workshops, and panel discussions, fostering global dialogue on the most urgent environmental issues. This year, Alia Bhatt has also returned as the goodwill ambassador.

“I have always believed in the power of film festivals. Before I started acting, I used to watch a lot of films at The Mumbai Film Festival... The reason why I believe in the power of some festivals is because they truly broaden your mind with diverse stories and storytelling. The atmosphere of film festivals is extremely nourishing. As a creative person, it's important to get out of exposing yourself to different kinds of storytelling and cinema,” shares Shriya while revealing her reasons for getting associated with the film festival.

“When I heard about ALT EFF, I was amazed to know that we have the largest festival focusing on environmental issues... Today, at a time where we all are aware and are living the consequences of climate change, it is important to gain more awareness and to watch films, which truly inspire action and foster global dialogue,” she ends.