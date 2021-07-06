Shruti Haasan: Don’t like the word famous, but privileged to be able to talk about important things

Actor Shruti Haasan is all set to use her passion for nature to drive conversations around the need for conservation and preservation as the brand ambassador of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), India. And she says feels “privileged” to use her star status for a greater good.

“The word youth icon carries a lot of weight, and many connotations. And I’ve never really liked the word famous because it’s just one step away from being infamous. It can mean so many things,” shares Haasan.

However, when it comes to taking on a responsibility like this, she continues, “I do believe that if you’re given a position, to be able to have people listen to you, it’s a great gift. If I can associate with causes, organisations or ideas, and have people think about more than just the menial things, it makes me feel very privileged.”

That being said, the actor is quick to clarify that this privilege comes with a “huge honour” to be able to talk about things that are important.

“I don’t wake up in the morning, planning to be an icon or famous. But I do wake up thinking what can I learn new today? What can I say that will shed light on something that somebody didn’t know about? And take each day at a time,” admits the actor, who has been announced as the face of WWF, India, today, on World Zoonoses Day.

Every action has a reaction, which Haasan feels was reflected in the way Covid-19 crisis spread all over the world. Now, she intends to initiate a positive change of reaction.

“A lot of people feel nature is something far away, like in the forest, tigers and elephants. They’re a part of our earth heritage, and the wildlife is the crowning jewel of our planet. But we don’t realise that everything we do impacts everything even far away,” she points.

That’s the gap which she wants to divide, while stressing on the importance of understanding how we all are connected.

“Conservation is the key word. Not going back with regret but conserving and starting to grow new ecosystems and then maintaining those beautifully is something that we even need to look at,” she concludes.