Shruti Haasan on celebs holidaying during pandemic: 'Don't throw your privilege in people's faces'

Actor Shruti Haasan has said that it is irresponsible of certain Bollywood celebrities to go on international holidays while the country is braving a new wave of Covid-19. She said that she isn't one to 'judge others', but she thought it is 'insensitive' to go on holidays after how devastating 2020 has been on so many people.

In a recent interview, Shruti said that it is more important to be grateful for what you have, instead of rubbing your privilege in people's faces.

Speaking with The Quint, she said, “Glad they had a great holiday, they deserved it. I did not personally feel it was a time to go maskless in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more. I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces."

Shruti said that people thought of her as the 'psycho lady' for being stressed about the pandemic, while others were beginning to return to normalcy. "I was always on edge about it, and I don't think many people appreciated it," she said, adding that many people even planned on chilling together before new lockdowns were put into effect.

In recent days, actors such as Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have posted social media pictures from their holidays.

Also read: 'Is Brad Pitt showing you he's on an exotic island?': Amit Sadh on celebs 'rubbing privilege in faces'

Pooja Bedi has also taken on several Twitter users who criticised her for posting maskless videos from Goa, where she is stationed with fiance Maneck Contractor, and endorsing alternative medicine as a viable deterrent for the coronavirus. She has also been advocating for living freely, and not in fear.