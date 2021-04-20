Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shruti Haasan on celebs holidaying during pandemic: 'Don't throw your privilege in people's faces'
bollywood

Shruti Haasan on celebs holidaying during pandemic: 'Don't throw your privilege in people's faces'

Shruti Haasan has said that it is insensitive of certain Bollywood celebrities to go on holidays while the country buckles under the pressure of dealing with rising Covid-19 cases.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Shruti Haasan has spoken about Bollywood celebrities holidaying during the pandemic.

Actor Shruti Haasan has said that it is irresponsible of certain Bollywood celebrities to go on international holidays while the country is braving a new wave of Covid-19. She said that she isn't one to 'judge others', but she thought it is 'insensitive' to go on holidays after how devastating 2020 has been on so many people.

In a recent interview, Shruti said that it is more important to be grateful for what you have, instead of rubbing your privilege in people's faces.

Speaking with The Quint, she said, “Glad they had a great holiday, they deserved it. I did not personally feel it was a time to go maskless in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more. I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces."

Shruti said that people thought of her as the 'psycho lady' for being stressed about the pandemic, while others were beginning to return to normalcy. "I was always on edge about it, and I don't think many people appreciated it," she said, adding that many people even planned on chilling together before new lockdowns were put into effect.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sara and Janhvi bond during a workout session in the Maldives, watch video

Bipasha, husband Karan get cosy as they bask in 'vitamin D plus vitamin love'

Kangana responds after Twitter users notice onions in her Navratri meal pic

Shilpa Shetty joined by daughter Samisha for Navratri puja, watch video

In recent days, actors such as Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have posted social media pictures from their holidays.

Also read: 'Is Brad Pitt showing you he's on an exotic island?': Amit Sadh on celebs 'rubbing privilege in faces'

Pooja Bedi has also taken on several Twitter users who criticised her for posting maskless videos from Goa, where she is stationed with fiance Maneck Contractor, and endorsing alternative medicine as a viable deterrent for the coronavirus. She has also been advocating for living freely, and not in fear.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shruti haasan coronavirus updates coronavirus lockdown coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 pandemic ranbir kapoor shraddha kapoor pooja bedi maldives

Related Stories

bollywood

Pooja Bedi tweets her defence when asked if she's qualified to give medical advice, endorses alternative medicine

PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 10:55 AM IST
bollywood

Pooja Bedi, slammed for 'flaunting privilege' in Goa while 'thousands die', reacts to criticism

UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 03:53 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP