Shweta Tripathi on acing chemistry with husband Chaitanya in External Affairs: ‘Had to learn to be uncomfortable again’

Actor Shweta Tripathi is returning to her first love, theatre, with the play External Affairs. What makes this project extra special is that she will be sharing the stage with her husband, rapper and actor Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta, for the first time after marriage. Backed by Mumbai-based Akvarious Productions, the play is directed by Adhaar Khurana and written by Bobby Nagra. Shweta Tripathi reunites with husband Chaitanya Sharma on stage for play External Affairs.

In a candid conversation, the Mirzapur actor talked about working on External Affairs with husband Chaitanya and opened up about modern relationships, her 16-year-long bond with Chaitanya, navigating chemistry on stage, and why she refuses to let social media define her craft.

On what External Affairs explores Talking about the play, Shweta said, “To me it's about living in the times that we are living. Having relationships with not only our partners but also with our parents and exes, and with digital media, information overload, and constant entertainment. It's about what we feel, how we feel, and there are so many factors. It also has internal monologues, the conversation we have with ourselves about how do you know this person is right for you, what if you choose the wrong person and let the right person go? And how you draw a benchmark with your parents and from the cinema, from books. It talks a lot about the confusion that we have internally and externally.”

How working on External Affairs brought back their memories of young love Shweta admitted that External Affairs brought back memories of their early days in the relationship. Recalling how they met, she said, “What I remember from our first meeting is that I love Cheetah as a human being. He is my absolute favourite. The way he makes not only me laugh, but he's got this very infectious energy, and that is what I fell in love with. He is like a team player, and everybody loves having Cheetah around.”

She further recalled, “So I remember we met for a play directed by Akarsh, and I remember I had such a good time with him. We had a 5 am flight, and you generally sleep during that. But Cheetah and I were sitting next to each other, and we started talking, and I couldn't stop laughing. At the end of the flight, when we landed, I knew that I wanted this person as my best friend. I knew I wanted him in my life, but didn't know at what capacity. He made me really happy.”

Speaking about their relationship, the actor said, “We started dating without even knowing who the other person was because we knew ki kuch toh hai that really fits. And when we started dating, we realised who we were with each other. I think that's the best decision of my life that I have made because we are not just married or husband and wife, we are roommates, best friends, and each other's biggest cheerleaders.”

Shweta also spoke about modern relationship labels and expectations. “There are so many other external things, nowadays there's a list- who is a red flag, beige flag or green flag. Everyone has red and green flags, and that's okay. It takes work from both sides. Because we are never the same as we used to be 5 years or 10 years ago. We keep changing as people, and you need to keep encouraging that growth as well,” she said.

On playing characters going on a first date Talking about working with Chaitanya after being together for 16 years, Shweta admitted there was a lot they had to rediscover as actors. “Definitely, there was so much we had to understand and explore. We have been together for 16 years, and our first date was 16 years ago. So, now to do a character who is going on its first date, there was a lot of learning and unlearning to do. There are a lot of our friends who are single and are now on dating apps, so we got to learn a lot from them and it was a fun part.”

She added, “We are so comfortable with each other that we had to make an effort to be uncomfortable with each other. And discomfort is not bad because that helps you explore not just each other but also yourself.”

About on stage chemistry There's a perspective in the industry that married couples can't translate chemistry on screen or stage. When asked whether it was challenging or a smooth journey to translate the chemistry on stage, Shweta said, “That audience will tell, when they see us together. With all honesty, that is the beauty of theatre that you keep exploring. So I think we are getting there, but we are also getting closer to the characters.”

She continued, “So I have to get closer and closer to Insia to do that with Arjun, and if we are truthful to the characters, then that chemistry will come. In fact, there is a dialogue of my character, ‘people talk about comparability, but I think that is an acquired understanding and in all that, what about chemistry?’”

“Just because Cheetah and I were so sure about each other, doesn't mean it has to be the same with our characters as well. Like our characters also get bored with each other, but that's not the case with Cheetah and I. So we are getting there, and we will keep getting there closer and closer,” she added.

On social media criticism and staying grounded Shweta revealed that she doesn't let social media trolls define her craft and said, “So social media reactions pe main zayada ghusti nahi hoon (I don't get into it much). A lot of actors say we don't read our reviews, but literally, since the time of Masaan, agar mere paas kuch aajata hai (I read if I get something). People have been very kind and supportive, including media and fans.”

She further explained, “So I think our brain is wired in a way that if 99% is good, that 1% will affect you. So, for me, constructive feedback is very important. I am like, okay, you didn't like it, but I want to understand why you didn't like it, or maybe you didn't like it because your mood was not good at that time.”

Quoting Richa Chadha’s observation about social media criticism, Shweta said, “What Richa said in one of her interviews is so true that with social media, everyone has become a critic. So now, while I'll respect your opinions, I will not spoil my mood or my craft because you didn't like it. I am greedy as an actor, want to grow and improve, but I don't want to rate myself. I am not interested in competition because I love acting, and that is what I am chasing. And I am happy because that comes from my upbringing, because all my family comes from an academic background. So education and culture is what I have grown up with. So, more than followers and glamour, which I am sure is exciting, but I don't want to forget why I started. So I want to be truthful to that and take that forward.”