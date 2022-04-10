Siblings Day: Arjun Kapoor shares throwback pic with Anshula, Karan Johar called his kids 'happy siblings'

On siblings day, Bollywood celebrities shared pictures and photos with their brothers or sisters on Instagram. While Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback photo with his sister Anshula Kapoor, Malaika Arora gave a glimpse of her close bond with sister Amrita Arora. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a picture of his twins Yash and Roohi. (Also Read: Amrita Singh roasts ‘demanding nuisances’ Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan; fans call her 'savage mom'. Watch)

Sharing a throwback picture with Anshula, Arjun wrote, “Good bad ugly. We always got each other. #SiblingsDay #ThrowBack."

Malaika also shared an old picture with Amrita and captioned it, “My one n only ….. #siblingsday #throwback."

Malaika Arora shares a pic with Amrita Arora.

Actor Parineeti Chopra shared a video for her younger brothers Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra. She captioned the video, “My babies.” In the video, which is from the sets of reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, she says that both her brothers are like her kids.

Karan Johar also shared a picture of his kids Roohi Johar and Yash Johar onInstagram Stories. He captioned it, “Happy siblings day! Twinning is winning.”

Karan Johar shares his kids pictures on Instagram.

Actor Shilpa Shetty also shared a video of her son Viaan and daughter Samisha cuddling. She captioned the video, “There’s no bond quite as special as that of siblings, even if they fight like cats and dogs. They can’t live without each other. Here’s to one of the most unique relationships we can ever have with another person.” (Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan showers Samisha with hugs as they celebrate Bhai Dooj. Watch)

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan shared a video with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram. The video also featured their mother Amrita Singh. In the clip, Ibrahim is seen complaining about Sara's singing skill, while she says that Ibrahim always get late. Their mother Amrita can be heard calling them, “demanding nuisances.”

