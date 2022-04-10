Amrita Singh roasts ‘demanding nuisances’ Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan; fans call her 'savage mom'. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan often shares videos and photos with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Sunday, she shared a reel featuring Ibrahim and their mother Amrita Singh on Instagram. Wishing Ibrahim on Siblings' Day, Sara gave her fans a sneak peek of her bond with Ibrahim and Amrita. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan says how she and Ibrahim Ali Khan resemble parents Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan is often discussed at home)

Sharing the Instagram Reel, Sara wrote, “Happy Siblings Day. Watch us laugh, sing and play. I know I’m annoying by the way. But as Iggy Potter knows- that’s here to stay.”

The video starts with Sara and Ibrahim sitting on their chairs and getting their hair done. Sara asks Ibrahim, “Iggy do you think we are similar?” He replies, “No. You?” Sara smiles but Amrita replies to his question and says, "Both are nuisances, demanding nuisances."

In another part, Sara asks Ibrahim, "What are you drinking?" he says, "Caramel Frappuccino. Not gluten-free, definitely not healthy but definitely yummy. And you?" Sara replies with a straight face, "I am having a black coffee, with ice, no sugar but coffee." Later, Sara can be seen complaining that Ibrahim takes time to get ready and that she is a better singer than him. In the last part of the video, Sara can be heard singing Pakeezah's song Chalo Dildar Chalo Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Ibrahim says that her singing was “pathetic” and he would give her “0/10.”

Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan commented, “My first Jaans. The best siblings.... jodi no.1 Mahsha'Allah. Stay connected. Always.” One fan wrote, “Amazing bond." Another fan commented, “Iggy Potter is literally Saif.” Praising Amrita, fans wrote, “Your mom is savage,” and “Amrita Auntie was best in this.”

Sara and Ibrahim are actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children. Saif and Amrita got married in 1991 and divorced in 2004. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor and they have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

