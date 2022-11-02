Siddhant Chaturvedi finally addresses dating rumours with Navya Naveli: 'I wish...'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in a new interview addressed dating rumours. For quite some time he has been linked to Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya and Siddhant were last spotted attending Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi blushes as paps tease him about Navya Nanda at Diwali party

Siddhant is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot. In the film, he will be co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. During the film promotion of Phone Bhoot, Siddhanth declared himself single.

During the interview, Siddhant alongside Ishaan, were asked to share one rumour about themselves which they wish were true. To this, Siddhant told GoodTimes, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.” Ishaan added that he wishes reports about his lifestyle and networth were true.

On Halloween, Siddhant dressed up as the iconic Indian superhero, Shaktimaan. He posted an Instagram reel and wrote, “Sorry Shakitmaan … (handfolded, heart and superhero emojis).” His video amused his fans and friends and even Navya who double tapped on the post.

Besides this, Siddhanth and Navya Naveli Nanda were both seen arriving separately at Manish Malhotra’s house for the Diwali bash. They were also teased by the paparazzi with each other’s names. While someone from the media made the actor blush by saying, “Navya ji aa rahe hain, ruk jaiye na (Navya is coming, please wait),” another one told Navya, “Navya, koi aapka intezaar kar raha tha (someone was waiting for you).” Both of them have never addressed dating rumours about each other before.

Siddhanth made his acting debut in 2017 with TV series Life Sahi Hai. He later starred in an Indian Premier League-inspired web series Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video. He rose to fame as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which also had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. Besides Phone Bhoot, Siddhanth also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

