Siddhant Chaturvedi speaks out on Anurag Kashyap linking Ananya Panday’s growth to his ‘struggle’ remark

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has finally responded to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s recent statement that actor Ananya Panday changed and matured as a performer after Siddhant's viral ‘struggle’ comment during a 2020 roundtable discussion, which ignited the nepotism debate. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday worked together in Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Siddhant has this to say to Anurag's comment on Ananya

In an interview with Etimes, Siddhant distanced himself from taking any credit for Ananya’s evolution as an actor. “I don’t think it’s my contribution. Independently, she is a very strong girl, very, very talented, and a nice person to be with," Siddhant said.

Siddhant and Ananya have collaborated on two films: Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Reflecting on their collaborations, Siddhant admired her craft and personality.

“I have done two films with her and I look forward to doing more. I don’t think your growth happens because of anyone. Either you are an actor, or you are not. She was always an actress. It’s just that she got those opportunities and she excelled. Whenever we have collaborated, it has worked. I think we are each other’s lucky charm,” he added.

Siddhant’s comments come after Anurag Kashyap had remarked that Ananya had shown remarkable growth and self-awareness following the backlash from the nepotism debate, where Siddhant said, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (The difference is that their struggles begin where dreams fulfil)."

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is the much-anticipated follow-up to the 2018 romantic drama Dhadak. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. Unlike its predecessor, which was a remake of Sairat, Dhadak 2 is a fresh story set in a different socio-political landscape, exploring themes of love, class divide, and rebellion. Dhadak 2 is set to hit the screens on 1 August.