Siddharth Anand reacts to leaked images of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from King: ‘Let us wait for the surprise’

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who is currently directing the much-anticipated action film King, has strongly reacted after on-set images featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were leaked online. Calling for restraint, he urged fans to stop circulating the visuals, stressing the need to preserve the film’s theatrical surprise and overall cinematic experience. (Also read: Pregnant Deepika joins Shah Rukh Khan for King shoot in Cape Town; leaked pics have fans in awe: A renaissance painting )

Siddharth Anand reacts to King's leaked images

Siddharth Anand urges fans to stop sharing leaked images from King film set.

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Anand shared a note on X requesting fans not to post or share any leaked content from the sets. In the message, he wrote, “REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. ❤️ Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING.”

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{{^usCountry}} The appeal comes after images from the South Africa schedule of King went viral online, showing Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone filming a visually rich sequence. The pictures quickly spread across fan pages, sparking widespread buzz and speculation about the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The appeal comes after images from the South Africa schedule of King went viral online, showing Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone filming a visually rich sequence. The pictures quickly spread across fan pages, sparking widespread buzz and speculation about the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the leaked visuals, Deepika is seen in a flowy orange outfit, while Shah Rukh appears in a striped white-and-blue shirt paired with blue trousers. The actress’s pregnancy glow also drew attention, with fans praising her on-screen presence during the shoot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the leaked visuals, Deepika is seen in a flowy orange outfit, while Shah Rukh appears in a striped white-and-blue shirt paired with blue trousers. The actress’s pregnancy glow also drew attention, with fans praising her on-screen presence during the shoot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking note of the leak, Anand reiterated that the team is working “round the clock” to deliver a complete big-screen experience and urged audiences to avoid fragmented, out-of-context spoilers. About King {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking note of the leak, Anand reiterated that the team is working “round the clock” to deliver a complete big-screen experience and urged audiences to avoid fragmented, out-of-context spoilers. About King {{/usCountry}}

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Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film reportedly features SRK as a seasoned assassin in a dark underworld, with Suhana playing his protégé.

The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal. King is slated for a Christmas release on 24 December 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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