Sidharth Malhotra drops throwback shirtless beach pic, his fans are delighted

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Monday shared a throwback shirtless picture of himself. His fans were excited to see their star.

Sharing it, Sidharth wrote: "Can you Sea me clearly now? #Throwback #Selfie #beachboy." Many of his fans wrote back, calling him "hot". Many others dropped heart eyes and fire emojis. One fan called him 'so hot my baby', while another dubbed him 'hottie'.

After a long coronavirus-induced lockdown, as the film industry resumes work, Sidharth Malhotra is also expected to return to the sets of his upcoming movie. The actor is expected resume shooting for Thank God in July.

Sidharth had started filming for the Indra Kumar-directed comedy in January but the shoot was halted in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sidharth said he was excited to be back on a set. "It's been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. Elated to shoot again and see the happy and creative flow of energy that was truly missed," the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

Also read: Ira Khan shares first Instagram post after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, gives cheesecake a mediocre review

On June 28, Sidharth also shot for an undisclosed project.

Apart from Thank God, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth will be seen in Shershaah and the espionage thriller Mission Majnu.

Ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi will make his feature directorial debut with Mission Majnu, which began filming earlier this year in Lucknow. The film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and also stars south star Rashmika Mandanna.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON