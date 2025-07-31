Sidharth Malhotra has the sweetest birthday wish for Kiara Advani: ‘My favourite face in any place’

Kiara Advani received the sweetest birthday wish from husband Sidharth Malhotra. The actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday and dropped a picture of Kiara from what seemed to be a past vacation to wish her on her 34th birthday. (Also read: Aavan Jaavan song: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani get high on love; internet asks ‘where is the chemistry’) Kiara Advani is celebrating her 34th birthday on July 31.

Sidhath's birthday wish for Kiara

In the picture, Kiara stunned in a neon pink bodycon dress as she walked on a deserted street and smiled for the camera. She carried a small side bag and kept her hair untied. In the caption, Sidharth wrote: My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love."

Sidharth and Kiara announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram earlier this month. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” The two respectfully asked the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their newborn baby. In a statement shared online, the actors expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and well wishes.

“We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth,” the note read. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023.

Their upcoming projects

Both Kiara and Sidharth are gearing up for the release of their respective films. Kiara will be seen next in War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The first track from the film, Aavan Jaavan, was released on her birthday. The action thriller will be released in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Meanwhile, fans will see Sidharth in the romantic drama Param Sundari, in which he stars opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The first track from their film, Pardesiya, was released a day ago. The film is set for an August 29 release.