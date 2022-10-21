Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani attend friend's Diwali party in new ad; fans call them 'this era's Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol'

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to be dating, featured in an advertisement recently. In the ad for a snacks brand, the couple is seen at a Diwali party with their friends. As they play cards, everyone has a bored expression on their faces. (Also Read | Karan Johar teases Sidharth Malhotra about Kiara Advani on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10)

In the video, shared on YouTube, Sidharth Malhotra yawns while Kiara scrolls through her phone. The mascot of the snacks brand then appears and everyone starts dancing with it. The video ends with Kiara and Sidharth dancing with the mascot.

Reacting to the video, fans showered them with love. A person wrote, "This era's Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Sid and Kiara. God bless you both." A comment read, "I expected more of a couple content from the best couple in Bollywood." A few people called them 'favourite couple forever'. Many fans said that they are the 'most beautiful couple'.

"I think they are the most loved couple jinki shaadi ke liye itne saare log blessing kar rahe hai (for whose wedding people are showering blessings). Truly a match made in heaven," said another fan. A person said, "I will be the happiest person if I hear the news of SidKiara's wedding."

Sidharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating ever since they starred opposite each other in the 2021 film Shershaah. They worked in the biographical war film together for the first time. Based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in the Kargil War, the film is directed by Vishnuvardhan.

Earlier this year on Koffee with Karan 7, Kiara confessed that Sidharth is "more than a close friend" to her. Kiara had said, "Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah." Karan Johar then intervened and said, "Yes, much before", to which Kiara replied and said, "Yes at the wrap party of Lust Stories which we crashed."

Fans will see Sidharth in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, which is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022. Apart from this, Sidharth also has Sagar Ambre's Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, slated to release on November 11. He also has Shantanu Bagchi's spy-thriller film, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Kiara was last seen in Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. She will feature in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

