Karan Johar teases Sidharth Malhotra about Kiara Advani on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: ‘Rab ne bana di jodi…’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be marrying next year, as per multiple reports. On Thursday, a video of Sidharth and Karan Johar was shared online, where the filmmaker asked the actor about Kiara. Sidharth was seen blushing on hearing her name in the short clip. Sidharth and Kiara recently arrived at a party together in Mumbai. However, neither have confirmed their wedding rumours. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra says his last relationship taught him never to gift pets

Sidharth will be seen promoting his upcoming film Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn, on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Colors TV shared a promo video of the upcoming episode in which Karan Johar, who is one of the judges on the dance reality show, teased Sidharth about his relationship status. Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit are also seen on the show as judges.

Karan welcomed Sidharth Malhotra on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and asked him, “Humna suna hai ki aaj kal apki raatan kuch zyada hi lambiyan ho gayi hai... Kya yeh sach hai (We have heard that you are having long nights these days… Is it true)?” Sidharth blushed and responded by saying, “Ranjha hoon, toh hogi hee (I am a lover, so it is obvious).” Sidharth and Kiara’s film Shershaah (2021) featured the hit songs Raatan Lambiyan and Ranjha, which the two were referencing during their banter.

Sidharth Malhotra ke liye le aaye hai Karan Johar kuch spicy se sawaal, kya aap bhi jaanna chaahoge unke jawaab? 😏



Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot @SidMalhotra @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/MA6Wz86upg — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 13, 2022

Teasing Sidharth further, Karan asked the actor in Hindi, “If we were to give the title of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (a pair made in heaven), whom will it suit perfectly? We have a lot of top heroines today… Katrina Kaif with whom you have acted in films, Deepika Padukone with whom you have done ads or Kiara Advani, with whom…?” Hearing Kiara’s name, Sidharth blushed. While the actor was left speechless, Karan, Madhuri and the audience laughed.

Kiara and Sidharth often speak about each other and their close bond in interviews. The actors also addressed their relationship speculations, while appearing on different episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7, where they indirectly accepted they were dating. During a recent interview with India Today, Sidharth said that if he were getting married, it would be very difficult to keep it a secret.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON