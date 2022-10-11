Sidharth Malhotra says his last relationship taught him never to gift pets, fans wonder if he gave Alia Bhatt her cat

Sidharth Malhotra has once again spoken about his fondness for Alia Bhatt's cat Edward. Fans also started joining the dots and speculated that Sidharth was the one who gifted the cat to Alia while they were supposedly togetherelationship. Sidharth and Alia made their film debut together alongside Varun Dhawan in Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012), and reportedly dated around the time they appeared in Kapoor & Sons (2016), their second film together. Also Read| Fans say Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani look ‘married’ in unseen video. Watch

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan's latest season, Sidharth Malhotra was asked to name one thing that he missed about his ex, and he mentioned 'her cat.' He once again mentioned Alia Bhatt's cat Edward in a recent interview.

During a rapid-fire round with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth was asked to name one thing he learned from his last relationship. The actor replied, "I think I learned from my last relationship-- don't gift pets." Asked one thing he would want to steal from Alia Bhatt, Sidharth said, "The cat...Edward."

Reacting to the interview, fans speculated that he was the one who gifted Alia her cat. One said, "So Edward was a gift of Sid, he also said he missed the cat...now all makes sense." Another said, "Edward because he gifted her." A third one asked, "Is he saying he gifted Edward to Alia?"

Though Sidharth and Alia never spoke about their relationship while they were dating, they had confirmed it after their split. In his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2019, Sidharth was asked about his equation with Alia following the break-up, and he replied, "I don't think it's bitter. We haven’t really met after it. It's civil. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I have given my first-ever shot with her in SOTY. There is so much history."

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, and they are expecting their first child. Sidharth is currently rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani.

