Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra says his last relationship taught him never to gift pets, fans wonder if he gave Alia Bhatt her cat

Sidharth Malhotra says his last relationship taught him never to gift pets, fans wonder if he gave Alia Bhatt her cat

bollywood
Published on Oct 11, 2022 06:05 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra spoke about gifting his last girlfriend a pet, and fans are convinced he was talking about Alia Bhatt and her cat Edward.

Sidharth Malhotra shared he would like to steal Alia Bhatt's cat Edward.&nbsp;
Sidharth Malhotra shared he would like to steal Alia Bhatt's cat Edward. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sidharth Malhotra has once again spoken about his fondness for Alia Bhatt's cat Edward. Fans also started joining the dots and speculated that Sidharth was the one who gifted the cat to Alia while they were supposedly togetherelationship. Sidharth and Alia made their film debut together alongside Varun Dhawan in Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012), and reportedly dated around the time they appeared in Kapoor & Sons (2016), their second film together. Also Read| Fans say Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani look ‘married’ in unseen video. Watch

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan's latest season, Sidharth Malhotra was asked to name one thing that he missed about his ex, and he mentioned 'her cat.' He once again mentioned Alia Bhatt's cat Edward in a recent interview.

During a rapid-fire round with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth was asked to name one thing he learned from his last relationship. The actor replied, "I think I learned from my last relationship-- don't gift pets." Asked one thing he would want to steal from Alia Bhatt, Sidharth said, "The cat...Edward."

Reacting to the interview, fans speculated that he was the one who gifted Alia her cat. One said, "So Edward was a gift of Sid, he also said he missed the cat...now all makes sense." Another said, "Edward because he gifted her." A third one asked, "Is he saying he gifted Edward to Alia?"

Though Sidharth and Alia never spoke about their relationship while they were dating, they had confirmed it after their split. In his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2019, Sidharth was asked about his equation with Alia following the break-up, and he replied, "I don't think it's bitter. We haven’t really met after it. It's civil. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I have given my first-ever shot with her in SOTY. There is so much history."

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, and they are expecting their first child. Sidharth is currently rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth malhotra alia bhatt kiara advani + 1 more
sidharth malhotra alia bhatt kiara advani

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out