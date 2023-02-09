Sidharth Malhotra -Kiara Advani: Meet the new power couple of B-Town

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have embarked on a new journey as a husband and wife. And it marks a new beginning in their personal life as well as professional life as they enter the power couple league in the film industry.

At the moment, their combined worth is being said to be around ₹500 crore, with a potential to reach to ₹1000 crore by next year.

“If we follow the trend in the past, we have seen Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt becoming a power couple as soon as they got married. And the trade is expecting the same to happen with Sidharth and Kiara, with their combined equity going up,” says marketer Varun Gupta.

Their net worth

Ever since he made his Bollywood debut as an actor with Student of The Year in 2012, he has endorsed varied categories from FMCG, lifestyle, to smartphones. Over the years, he has seen several downs with his films not eliciting the desired response, but he has managed to stay in the limelight for the right reasons. He is on the list of Top 100 celebrities in India according to the Forbes Report.

If sources are to be believed, Malhotra charges anywhere between ₹6 and 8 crores for a film, around ₹3 crore for brand endorsements, and makes ₹1-1.4 crores every month. He has a lavish bachelor pad in Pali Hill area. In terms of vehicles, Malhotra owns a Range Rover Vogue valued at over ₹2 crore and a Mercedes ML 350 CDI over ₹66 lakh and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth ₹17 lakh. His net worth is said to be over ₹75 crore.

When it comes to Advani, she charges around ₹4 crore for a film, and over ₹1.5 crore for endorsements, with reports suggesting her total estimated net worth to be around ₹23 crore. Talking of luxurious things she owns, she has an Audi worth ₹1.58 crore, a Mercedes Benz over ₹71 lakh, a BMW X5 priced at over ₹77 lakh and a five-seater luxury sedan over ₹74 lakh. According to sources, she owns a

flat in Mumbai which is estimated to be priced at ₹15 crore.

Now, some reports are indicating that they will be moving to a new sea-facing apartment worth ₹70 crore in Mumbai.

What the future entails?

According to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, their combined worth is “easily over ₹500 crore”. “They both are at the top of their game in terms of projects. Kiara is giving back to back hits, and Malhotra’s resurgence after Shershaah is working in his favour. Never been attached to any controversy or ego issues. Now, it is expected to grow with them coming together, considering there is a mystery also attached to their story with both of them never openly admitting their relationship. We are sure they will get more offers to come as a couple on screen. In fact, they can easily move to ₹1000 crore by the end of the next year if they play the power game well,” he shares.

Producer Girish Johar agrees, and mentions, “Before marriage we saw them together in some ads, and not to forget the hit Shershaah, now they will try to keep up with their appearances together, and it will definitely add a lot of value to their worth”.

When it comes to what their coming together means, trade expert Atul Mohan echoes a similar opinion, saying, “It actually depends how they use their power as a couple. Because they both are very selective and choosy, brands and filmmakers will approach them. We are hopeful to see more of them together now in endorsements. I am not sure about films, because they are very selective, and wouldn’t want to diminish their value as an actor and a couple by signing any project.”

A long way to go

As per Mahrukh Inayet, co-founder, Studio Talk, there are still miles to go for SidKiara to grow as a power symbol in the industry.

“I don’t think that the two of them together are still in the category of a ‘power couple’. Sure, individually, they’ve had some successes but they will have to achieve much more in their individual careers for their cumulative worth to increase to a point where they can be compared to power couples like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma or Raveeer Singh and Deepika Padukone,” Inayet says, adding, “Their accumulated power will certainly impact their individual and combined brand power. As of now, they still have a long way to go”.

In fact, ad guruPrahlad Kakkar has witnessed a drop in the trend of casting power couples because of skyrocketing fees.

“Nobody wants couples because they charge them double. Why should anybody pay double when they can give for one. If Sidharth charges ₹3 crore and Kiara charges between ₹2 crore, why would people want to pay ₹5 or 6 crore to get them together when they work equally well individually,” he says.