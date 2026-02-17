Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra dies; actor pens heartfelt tribute: ‘You left us peacefully in your sleep’

In the first picture, baby Sidharth was seen in Sunil's arms. A second picture showed Sidharth with his brother Harshad as they posed together. Kiara Advani was also present in one of the pictures, as Sid held his father's hand in a happier moment. In the caption, Sidharth began, "He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra. The actor's father has died, as confirmed by his latest Instagram post on Tuesday evening. The actor shared a series of pictures, ranging from childhood to the present, showing him sharing heartwarming moments with him. Sidharth paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, calling him a man of ‘rare honesty, integrity and culture.’

He added, “From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall.”

‘The space you leave behind is immeasurable’ The note read, "Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad."

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, was known to be an important influence in Sidharth’s upbringing and career journey. His passing marks a profound personal loss for the actor, who has often credited his parents for keeping him grounded despite fame.

Sidharth was last seen in the film Param Sundari. On the personal front, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah Malhotra, on 15 July 2025 at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The pair kept the early days of parenthood private, only sharing their daughter’s name with fans later in November, calling their baby girl “our princess” and “our divine blessing” in a joint Instagram post.