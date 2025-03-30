Sikandar Twitter reviews: Salman Khan film disappoints fans due to ‘awful acting and mid-action’

Movie-goers have shared their reviews about Salman Khan's latest release, Sikandar, on X (formerly known as Twitter). The reviews range from glowing praise to scathing criticism. While some fans are swooning over Salman's signature swagger and charisma, others call out the film's narrative, citing a lack of logic and coherence in the script. Also read: Salman Khan's Sikandar leaked online hours before release; authorities pull down pirated version from 600 websites A still from Sikandar featuring Salman Khan.

Sikandar gets thumbs up and down on Twitter

The mixed response has sparked a lively debate, with #Sikandar trending on Twitter as users weigh in with their thoughts on the film's merits and shortcomings. One social media user shared, “Seen all-time biggest superstar of Indian cinema #Sikandar after a gap. One of the great performances by @BeingSalmanKhan and @ARMurugadoss is a surprise/script-perfect action, emotions, twists, and plots. King winning millions of hearts”, with another adding, “#Sikandar is typical #SalmanKhan action with stale stunts and a weak social angle. #RashmikaMandanna struggles to connect with him. Decent visuals and score can’t save the predictable, poorly paced plot”.

One fan shared, “It’s strictly for action fans only. #ARMurugadoss is overrated”, with another commenting, “Salman Khan's swag + AR Murugadoss' direction = BLOCKBUSTER! Can't wait to watch it again”.

One post read, “THIS YEAR BELONGS TO #SIKANDAR Salman Khan takes larger than life to a whole new level”. “The scene inside the club before the Holi song is the real swagger of #SalmanKhan, with a cigar. The action blocks are well done. The second half is going better than the first,” one fan shared.

One social media user shared, “Outdated story with flattest ever screenplay. Santhosh Narayanaan has reused Kalki BGM and pasted it”.

One fan expressed disappointment by writing, “A dull and outdated storyline, easily forgettable. It seems my favourite director, A.R. Murugadoss, could use a break. Not a single memorable scene, and Bhaijaan appears exhausted and disengaged throughout”, with another pointing out, “Salman's entry was good. Rashmika & Prateik Babbar were good in special appearances-type roles. Overall, it is an engaging screenplay, except for a few flaws and good interval points. Emotional scenes could've been more effective”.

One social media user shared, “It still baffles me that four adults decided to write this nonsense and spent 300 crores to produce it. It's superficial to another level. Either the audience's IQ levels are at the lowest, or the writers are dumb. Awful acting and mid-action. We are in 2025 or 1925?”

Another post read, “Totally flop movie Sikandar. No story, No Screenplay, no music, no lyrics, no choreography, no action, and one more flop added to the list.”

More about Sikandar

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, marks Salman's return to the big screen for the first time since 2023. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres on March 30.

Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years. However, the film has not broken any records with its advance booking. The film managed just ₹10 crore in advance booking gross for its opening day, higher than Mohanlal's recently-released L2: Empuraan, but behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.