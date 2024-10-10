Simi Grewal pens heartbreaking note on ex-boyfriend Ratan Tata's death: 'It's too hard to bear your loss'

Actor Simi Garewal does not post on social media often. But on Thursday morning, she made an exception. The occasion was a sombre one, though. Simi mourned the passing of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who died on Wednesday night in Mumbai. However, unlike the rest of the tributes from Bollywood, hers was more personal. Not many know, but Simi and Ratan Tata were romantically involved decades ago and remained friends afterwards. (Also read: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, other celebs mourn industry titan, call him 'Taj of India') Simi Garewal posted a tribute to Ratan Tata

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning, Simi posted a collage of pictures of the late Ratan Tata and herself from his appearance on her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Along it, she wrote, “They say you have gone. It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend.. #RatanTata.”

Years ago, Simi had spoken about having dated Ratan Tata for a brief time when she was still active in Bollywood. The actor added that they parted ways, but continued to remain very close friends. In an interview with Times of India in 2011, Simi had said, "Ratan and I go back a long way. He’s perfection, he’s got a sense of humour, is modest, and the perfect gentleman. Money was never his driving force. He’s not as relaxed in India as he is abroad."

Born in Ludhiana to an army officer, Simi Garewal began acting in 1962 with an English film. She later ventured into Bollywood and Bengali cinema appearing in major films like Do Badan, Mera Naam Joker, Aranyer Din Ratri, Siddhartha, and Karz. A new generation of audiences discovered her as the host of her talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in the '90s and early 2000s.

Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, had been in the intensive care at the hospital since Monday.