Singer Aryaana G: I’m not the biggest fan of the newer age Bollywood dance music
For Aryaana G music was always something that she wanted to pursue as a career, right from when she was just about 8. And she has come a long way from there, having now collaborated with multi-platinum American rapper and songwriter O.T. Genasis on single titled Stockholm Syndrome.
“I grew up witnessing my family’s love for music and started playing the piano at age 8. I’ve never been a fan of formal education and started working right out of school with music producer Rohit Kulkarni,” she says about how her musical journey started.
Aryaana recently shifted her base from Mumbai to Los Angeles. Talking about why she decided to move to the US, she says, “It all started when a talent management firm reached out to me after hearing my music through a mutual friend. I had a brief meeting in Mumbai and the next thing I know, I’m on a flight to LA. The experience has been great. It’s been a lot of hard work over several years and I do miss my family but after the tremendous support I’ve received on this song, it all feels worth it.”
She may be away in the US, but 21-year-old is still very much updated about the Indian music scene and admits that she I truly admires Indian musicians and their work.
However, she is quick to add, “I’m not the biggest fan of the ‘newer age’ Bollywood dance music but I do sing Arijit Singh songs in my bathroom, even though I totally butcher them. I feel like Indian music requires certain vocal textures and lilts that I really wish I had.”
Aryaana says there are some changes she would like to see in the Indian music scene. “A little less commerciality, little more acceptance. Let artists be artists,” she opines.
While the singer admits that the music scene is pretty much dominated by Bollywood, the independent musicians are getting opportunities nonetheless.
“I definitely do think it’s mainly Bollywood music driven but it’s certainly changing. Independent musicians are getting more outspoken and bold which makes me so happy to see. They’re also getting a lot more recognition and respect now. It gives me so much more confidence too. I think it’s really hard being an independent musician regardless of what kind of scene you’re trying to get into; but especially if you’re not going the Bollywood route,” she concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singer Aryaana G: I’m not the biggest fan of the newer age Bollywood dance music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol: I don’t see an ageist issue in Bollywood, it is all in your head
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: Salman has this to say about Isabelle, Pulkit pairing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for playing match despite father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput: Street in Delhi to be named after the late actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shows off her jewellery collection in blingy new pic, see here
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new picture on Instagram Stories, showing off her necklace collection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant’s niece shares unseen photos from family album on his birth anniversary
- Sushant Singh Rajput's niece, Mallika Singh, shared precious memories with him on his birth anniversary. She said that she misses him ‘more than (he) can ever imagine’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput savours 'last sunset' of Goa trip with Shahid Kapoor, see pic
- Mira Rajput has shared new pictures from her Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor. See her latest posts here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter for justifying restriction of her account
- Kangana Ranaut criticised Twitter after a representative justified temporary restriction of her account, citing her now-deleted anti-Tandav tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil didn't want to play Priyanka’s dad as they were once offered romantic films
- Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit', Disha Patani is in awe
- Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol opens up on her parents' separation when she was four-and-a-half years old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun works out with baby son Arik in new video, says he's 'starting young'
- Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new video with his son, Arik. His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, loves it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox