Singer Aryaana G: I’m not the biggest fan of the newer age Bollywood dance music

For Aryaana G music was always something that she wanted to pursue as a career, right from when she was just about 8. And she has come a long way from there, having now collaborated with multi-platinum American rapper and songwriter O.T. Genasis on single titled Stockholm Syndrome.

“I grew up witnessing my family’s love for music and started playing the piano at age 8. I’ve never been a fan of formal education and started working right out of school with music producer Rohit Kulkarni,” she says about how her musical journey started.

Aryaana recently shifted her base from Mumbai to Los Angeles. Talking about why she decided to move to the US, she says, “It all started when a talent management firm reached out to me after hearing my music through a mutual friend. I had a brief meeting in Mumbai and the next thing I know, I’m on a flight to LA. The experience has been great. It’s been a lot of hard work over several years and I do miss my family but after the tremendous support I’ve received on this song, it all feels worth it.”

She may be away in the US, but 21-year-old is still very much updated about the Indian music scene and admits that she I truly admires Indian musicians and their work.

However, she is quick to add, “I’m not the biggest fan of the ‘newer age’ Bollywood dance music but I do sing Arijit Singh songs in my bathroom, even though I totally butcher them. I feel like Indian music requires certain vocal textures and lilts that I really wish I had.”

Aryaana says there are some changes she would like to see in the Indian music scene. “A little less commerciality, little more acceptance. Let artists be artists,” she opines.

While the singer admits that the music scene is pretty much dominated by Bollywood, the independent musicians are getting opportunities nonetheless.

“I definitely do think it’s mainly Bollywood music driven but it’s certainly changing. Independent musicians are getting more outspoken and bold which makes me so happy to see. They’re also getting a lot more recognition and respect now. It gives me so much more confidence too. I think it’s really hard being an independent musician regardless of what kind of scene you’re trying to get into; but especially if you’re not going the Bollywood route,” she concludes.